Jahkeem Stewart Lives Up to USC Hype With Big Honor

USC Trojans defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart was named a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America on Wednesday.

It is the third consecutive year the Trojans have had a FWAA All-American. Stewart joins receiver Zachariah Branch and offensive tackle Elijah Paige.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In his first season at USC, the New Orleans native was an immediate impact player. Stewart registered 7.5 tackles for loss, which ranked second on the team, 1.5 sacks, one interception and a fumble recovery.

And the former five-star recruit did all of this while playing the entire season with a stress fracture in his foot. Not to mention, Stewart should have been a senior in high school, reclassifying from the 2026 to 2025 cycle.

His interception against Iowa on Nov. 15 late in third quarter changed the game for the Trojans. USC trailed by two when cornerback Marcelles Williams broke up a pass and Stewart was there for the interception.

USC scored a touchdown on the following possession to take the lead and never relinquished it. The Trojans pulled off a top win against a top 25 opponent.

It was only fitting that Stewart made a game-changing play on the exact weekend as his official visit to USC a year later.

“I came up here for the big games. Me just being here is God’s plan. I’m trusting God’s plan, trusting our coaching staff’s plan,” Stewart said after the game. “Just me being who I am since high school, being a dominant player and I feel as though I ain’t there yet.

“I got to keep pushing to greatness and I’m going to keep doing it because everybody is going to stay on me and I ain’t going to slack one bit. I just got to keep being that for the team.”

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Stewart had one of the more intriguing recruitments in the 2025 cycle. Originally, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class, Stewart reclassified in October 2024, just two months before the early signing period, which sped up the process immensely.

He had several suitors which included Oregon, Ohio State and in-state LSU. But his weekend in Los Angeles shifted everything in the Trojans direction.

Elevating Defensive Line in 2026

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) and defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) pose with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It’s hard to believe Stewart is only 18 years old. Not just his massive 6-foot-6 and 295-pound frame but his maturity, which is far beyond his years.

He talks with a deep Louisiana accent and gives in-depth interviews. Stewart is not shy talking about his personal goals when it comes to achieving great things on and off the field. He’s internally driven and has the mindset of improving his craft every day.

This past season was his first time Stewart had live in-game reps in two years. The expectation after having 11 games under his belt is that Stewart blossoms into a dominant interior force that is desperately needed at USC in 2026.

He will join by a pair of key returners in sophomore Jide Abasiri and freshman Floyd Boucard. The Trojans signed former Michigan State defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren via the transfer portal. Freshman Cash Jacobsen made his collegiate debut in the Alamo Bowl. Redshirt freshman Brendan Chon will also return.

Jaimeon Winfield is fresh off a dominant week at the Navy All-American Bowl. The Texas native will have an immediate role in the rotation. Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star Tomuhini Topui is also expected to earn playing time. Four-star Braeden Jones and three-star Jake Johnson are also part of the incoming freshman class.

