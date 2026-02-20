One Pivotal Question USC Faces at Defensive Line

Shaun Nua returns at the USC Trojans defensive ends coach, while Skyler Jones was promoted to defensive line coach this month after the departure of defensive line coach Eric Henderson, who returns to the professional ranks with the Washington Commanders.

USC has been stockpiling talent on the defensive line the past few recruiting cycles. Can the Trojans turn that into a front that creates chaos for opposing offenses under Nua and Jones?

Establishing a Force in the Interior

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) and defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) pose with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Michigan State transfer Alex VanSumeren was the only player on the interior of the defensive line that Trojans added in the portal. VanSumeren brings plenty of experience, having started 24 consecutive games over the last two seasons for the Spartans.

Jide Abasiri became a starter this past season as a starter. The Minnesota native showed the ability to rush the ability from the interior but needs to be more consistent as a run defender.

Abasiri is widely regarded as one of the strongest players on the team. Now an upperclassman, the expectation is that with a combination of his strength and experience, Abasiri can become a force on the interior.

New Orleans native Jahkeem Stewart was the prized recruit in USC’s 2025 cycle and quickly proved he was worth the notoriety. He finished second on the team in tackles for loss and earned Freshman All-American honors, despite being someone that graduated a year early and played the entire season with a stress fracture in his foot.

MORE: USC Fans Will Love Makai Lemon's Player Comparison Before the NFL Draft

MORE: What Lincoln Riley Said About New USC Defensive Tackles Coach Skyler Jones

MORE: The Biggest Question USC Faces at Running Back

The injury limited his practice availability and snap count on gameday. But his ability to power through illustrates his toughness and desire to be great. Originally, the No. 1 ranked player in the 2026 cycle, Stewart had no taken a live game rep in two years before he suited up this season. Sky is the limit for the rising sophomore.

Floyd Boucard was a key rotational player in his freshman season. He and Jamaal Jarrett are two large bodies on the interior. The key for Jarrett is staying healthy, the Georgia transfer was hampered by injuries starting last spring and only appeared in five games in 2025.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, center, runs on to the field for the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Five-star Jaimeon Winfield is one of the prized recruits in the 2026 because of his elite combination of size, power and quickness. He is an instant impact player in the fall. Local four-star recruit Tomuhini Topui is another large body that is vying for early playing time. Cash Jacobsen, a 2025 recruit, also returns. Freshman Malik Brooks can be name to remember down the line.

Everything starts at the line of scrimmage, and no conference personifies that more than the Big Ten. And the development of the USC defensive line could ultimately decide what kind of defense they have under new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson

Need for Pass Rushers on the Edge

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) reacts after sacking Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Kameryn Crawford was the No. 58 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle. He became a starter by the end of his freshman season and split starting duties this past season with Braylan Shelby, who enters his final collegiate season. Crawford and Shelby are the favorites to start with Anthony Lucas headed to the NFL.

The two ends finished first and second on the team in sacks, but if the goal is for them to become more consistent rushers, they should each reach or at least get very close to double digits. Crawford and Shelby have played a ton of football and giving USC two dominant rushers could change the entire defense.

Rivals tabbed five-star freshman Luke Wafle the No. 1 overall recruit after the New Jersey native registered an eye-popping 23 sacks and 37 tackles for loss in his senior season. He also recorded three sacks and three tackles for loss in the Navy All-American Game, which earned him MVP honors and Wafle was named the top performer during the week.

Jadyn Ramos was a hidden gem USC signed during the February Signing Day in the 2025 cycle. The Texas native wreaked havoc in the Trojans scrimmage inside the Coliseum during fall camp. It wasn’t the starting unit, but USC’s offensive line could not block him coming off the edge.

He showed a natural ability to rush the passer. The problem for Ramos last season is he weighed about 220 pounds. He did see action in three games and was listed as a backup by the last month of the season, which indicated the Trojans staff was pleased with his progression.

Zuriah Fisher transferred over from Penn State for his seventh year. Four-stars Simote Katoanga and Braeden Jones could end up playing end of tackle. Three-star Andrew Williams is another recruit from the 2026 cycle on campus this spring.

Recommended Articles