USC Stars Kamari Ramsey, Ja’Kobi Lane Have Golden Opportunity at Senior Bowl

NFL prospects looking to leave their mark in front of scouts will head down to Mobile, Alabama for the Panini Senior Bowl, including USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey and receiver Ja’Kobi Lane.

Practices will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 27, with the game taking place on Saturday, Jan. 31 at the Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Ramsey started at UCLA as a redshirt freshman in 2023, before following former Trojans defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn to USC. He was an immediate plug-and-play starter at safety in 2024 but this past season he moved to nickel out of necessity.

Southern Cal suffered multiple injuries at nickel in fall camp and decided to utilize Ramsey’s versatility and played three safeties. Ramsey played some safety the second half of the season, especially when they played a 4-3 base defense, instead of its traditional 4-2-5 defense.

Still, most of his tape in 2025 was playing nickel. Ramsey will have an entire week to remind NFL decision makers what he can do at safety. He thrives around the line of scrimmage, coming downhill with urgency in run support and can be used in blitz packages.

Ramsey has range as a deep half safety and can matchup against slot receivers and tight ends in man coverage. He’s a hard hitter with a high football IQ.

The USC safety suffered a lower body injury in the first half of the Trojans win over Iowa on Nov. 15 that cost him the rest of the season. So, this week will be his first live action in over two months.

Lane first made a name for himself as a true freshman when he caught two touchdowns in Trojans win over Louisville in the Holiday Bowl. That paved the way for him to have a breakout sophomore season, where he caught 12 touchdowns, tied for fifth best in the country.

This past year, Lane dealt with a pair of injuries, including a broken foot he suffered in the summer that limited him heading into the season. He had another injury the first month of the season that kept him out of the lineup in week 4 and limited his snaps the following week. Lane still finished second on the team in receptions (49) and receiving yards (745) and tied for second in receiving touchdowns (4).

At 6-foot-4 Lane is a mismatch because of his length and wide catch radius. He excels in jump ball situations and has a knack for highlight reel one-handed catches. Lane isn’t the fastest player, but he’s a long strider that can run by defenders in a hurry. He became a better route runner this past season to pair with his detailed release package.

The 1-on-1 portion of the Senior Bowl is huge, and Lane could certainly excel during that period over the course of the three days of practice.

USC Players at the Shrine Bowl

USC has four players down in Frisco, Texas to compete in the Shrine Bowl in safety Bishop Fitzgerald, linebacker Eric Gentry, defensive end Anthony Lucas and tight end Lane McRee.

Gentry made waves last week because of his unique measurables. He weighed in at 221 pounds with his 6-foot-6 frame. Not ideal for someone of that height, especially at the linebacker position. But the Trojans linebacker has given scouts something else to talk about with his play on the field over the past couple of days of practice.

The game will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 4 p.m. CT and be broadcast on the NFL Network.

