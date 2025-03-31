What 5-Star Recruit Jett Washington Said About USC Trojans Coaching Staff
The USC Trojans currently hold the No. 1 2026 recruiting class according to 247Sports. After reeling in three-star defensive lineman Malik Brooks over the past weekend, the Trojans have a chance to add to their star-studded class with another West Coast defender.
Five-star safety Jett Washington visited the Trojans this past Saurday and USC coach Lincoln Riley and the coaching staff made quite the impression with the Bishop Gorman star.
Washington spoke with On3 about his visit to USC and how it impacted his recruitment.
“USC is in my top five right now and this visit definitely did help them,” Washington said. “I feel pretty good about the program and where it is headed.”
The No. 3 safety and No. 26 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Washington lauded the USC coaching staff and said they were extremely engaging during his visit.
“I got to spend a good amount of time with each one of them. It was great being around them. They showed me where I fit in their defense and showed me what they do on a daily basis," Washington said. “They made a great first impression on me. It was better than I expected in terms of my overall experience.”
Greg Biggins of 247Sports said that Washington's ceiling is through the roof thanks to his superb athleticism.
Washington is a high major prospect in football and basketball. He’s a legit 6-5, 200 pounds and could end up at receiver, safety, linebacker or even grow in to an edge rusher...has strong hands and can make plays down the field...it’s not hard to envision him eventually moving to linebacker but regardless where he lines up, he’s a tremendous prospect and has a very high ceiling," Biggins said.
It's the first visit Washington has made this offseason, which shows that Riley and the Trojans view him as a priority target in the 2026 recruiting class.
The Trojans currently have one safety committed in the recruiting class in three-star Joshua Holland. USC has landed the commitments of three cornerbacks, including two four-stars, Brandon Lockhart and RJ Sermons.
USC secondary coach Doug Belk has been leading the way in Washington's recruit and numerous other Trojan commits. On top of the four defensive back commits, Belk is credited with picking up the committment of Brooks. The highly-touted position coach is ranked as the No. 3 recruiter in college football according to 247Sports.
Belk could jump even higher if he is able to bring in another huge commitment for the Trojans in Washington. USC is also in the hunt for another five-star recruit in Brandon Arrington. If Riley and Belk are able to nab their top defensive back targets remaining, it could be a class to remember for the Trojans.