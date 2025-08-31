What Missouri State Coach Ryan Beard Said After Loss to USC Trojans
The USC Trojans opened up the 2025 college football season with a statement win over the Missouri State Bears. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans won the game 73-13, starting the season in a much-needed way.
Throughout the offseason, there was much talk regarding Riley being on the hot seat. While the pressure is still on him, the Trojans made a statement with their performance and came out for the season opener as a team. USC quarterback Jayden Maiava had a strong performance, closing out the first half 42-10.
With Maiava’s performance, the Trojans were able to bring in true freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet for the second half, and the Trojans kept up the success. The Bears are in their first season in the FBS and suffered a tough loss to USC. After the game, Missouri State Bears coach Ryan Beard discussed the loss against the USC Trojans.
Beard Shares Respect Towards USC Trojans
“Tough night for the Bears. Really, really good football team. When you look at their roster and you look at their sheer size, strength all across the roster, it’s a good learning experience for us,” Beard said.
“We did a lot of things you can’t do when you’re playing great teams like that … Gave them explosive plays,” Beard said.
"You have to be an efficient tackling football team because they are going to create space. They’re going to get open, they’re going to catch the football,” Beard continued. “We had bodies around the football, we just couldn’t get them on the ground.”
“Obviously wish the score could have been a little different. This is the league you’re stepping into. When you go to FBS, this is what the top, best FBS looks like. So I think it was a good view for everybody to see," he said.
Beard On The Coliseum And Crowd
“I think it was a great learning experience for our team to play at a venue like this. Just a historic moment for our football team, our fans, everyone involved,” Beard said. “You can’t come into these big venues and beat yourself.”
“There was a lot of action on campus. It has nothing to do with some of the negative things you saw tonight.”
USC’s Big Season Opener
The USC Trojans opened up the season with 73 points, the program’s highest scoring game since 1930. In Maiava’s first start of the season, he passed for 295 yards and two touchdowns, showing why he was named the team's starter. In the second half, true freshman Longstreet made his USC debut, completing all nine of his passes and rushing for two touchdowns.
Riley and the Trojans’ offense showed that the team is preparing for an explosive season, with immense depth at the running back position. Running back King Miller had four carries for 80 yards and one touchdown.
Defensively, USC finished the game with five sacks, two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown by safety Bishop Fitzgerald. The Trojans had a big opening game, looking to keep the energy going. While USC entered the season unranked, the Trojans put on a performance to show they are competitors.
The USC Trojans will next face the Georgia Southern Eagles on Sept. 6 at 5:30 p.m. PT.