Joel Klatt's Bold Take on USC Trojans Football Program: Fact or Fiction
FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt isn’t shy about sharing strong opinions, and this week he turned his attention to the USC Trojans. On The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Klatt labeled USC “one of the more underrated teams in the country.”
He praised both Lincoln Riley’s offensive blueprint and Jayden Maiava’s hot start at quarterback. The Trojans enter their conference home opener against Michigan State at 3-0, averaging more than 600 yards per game while showing signs of improved balance on both sides of the ball.
Klatt Backs Riley’s Blueprint
Klatt believes the Trojans are starting to look more like the program Riley built during his successful run at Oklahoma.
“The blueprint that Lincoln Riley used to be successful at Oklahoma. I feel like USC is following more of that blueprint this year,” Klatt said. “They’ve run it a lot better, even though Jayden Maiava, as you’ve said, has been terrific.”
The balance on offense has stood out. USC isn’t relying solely on Maiava’s arm, even though the sophomore ranks among the top passers in the country. Klatt highlighted that the Trojans are “doing the right things” by mixing in a powerful rushing attack to complement their passing game.
“I think their game this weekend against Michigan State is a perfect opportunity to beat a decent team,” Klatt continued. “Then they’re going to have a monster game against Illinois, which is going to be a coming-out party for Maiava and this entire program and a reemergence as a power.”
Maiava’s Hot Start
Through three weeks, Maiava has done his part to back up Klatt’s assessment. The transfer quarterback has thrown for 989 yards, completing nearly 69 percent of his passes with six touchdowns and no interceptions. He also leads the nation with a gaudy 14.1 yards per attempt, giving USC’s offense the explosive element it lacked at times a year ago.
Klatt didn’t hold back his praise for the quarterback.
“Maiava has been one of the best quarterbacks in the country,” he said. “I’m a believer in USC. I don’t know how far they’re going to go this year. But I’ll tell you this. I wouldn’t want to play them. Because they’re a scary team right now.”
Are the Trojans Really Underrated?
Calling USC underrated depends on perspective. The Trojans are ranked No. 25 in the AP Poll, which signals national respect but also reflects that voters want to see more before elevating them into the top tier. Their first three wins have shown balance on both sides of the ball, with an offense averaging 55 points per game and a defense that has been steadier than in recent seasons.
That said, the real tests are still ahead.
Michigan State this weekend will provide a better gauge of how physical the Trojans can be against a Big Ten opponent. Matchups with Illinois, Michiga,n and Notre Dame follow, creating a stretch that could define USC’s season.
If they come through with wins, Klatt’s argument that USC is underrated will gain weight. Until then, the Trojans sit in a spot that feels fair, respected, but with everything to prove.