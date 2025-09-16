How Recent Injuries Could Give USC Trojans An Advantage Over Michigan State
The No. 25 USC Trojans are set to return to the Coliseum this weekend to face off against the Michigan State Spartans in a battle of undefeated 3-0 Big Ten teams. The matchup will be the first time that USC faces Michigan State as a member of the Big Ten, as the two did not meet last season.
The Trojans once again enter a game this season favored by double digits, as USC is currently a 17.5-point favorite over Michigan State, according to ESPNBET SportsBook.
Injuries For Michigan State
In their second year under coach Jonathan Smith, Michigan State has recorded back-to-back 3-0 starts for the first time since the 2006 and 2007 seasons. Recent injuries, however, in their 41-24 win over Youngstown State last Saturday, could give USC an advantage in the week 4 matchup.
Smith announced on Monday that Michigan State offensive lineman Luka Vincic is likely out for the season, and wide receiver Alante Brown is also out with a long term injury. Michigan State star wide receiver Nick Marsh and running back Makhi Frazier are also questionable for Saturday's game against USC.
Marsh suffered an apparent leg injury in the second quarter against Youngstown State after recording six catches for 94 yards. Frazier left the game in the fourth quarter after suffering an injury. Frazier has led the Spartans in rushing through three games this season with 43 carries for 206 yards and two touchdowns.
Why The Spartans Recent Injuries Could Put USC At An Advantage
The recent injury bug that has hit Michigan State after week 3 could benefit USC heading into their matchup against the Spartans. While the Trojans are heavy favorites, the matchup against Michigan State isn't a guaranteed win, as the Spartans are a very young and talented team looking to reach new heights in its second season under Smith.
Not having to go up against one of the best players on MSU's offensive line, in Vincic on Saturday, will allow the Trojans' front seven to get pressure on quarterback Aidan Chiles, who, through three games this season, has hurt opponents with his running mobility.
MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers In USC Trojans Win Over Purdue Boilermakers
MORE: USC Trojans’ Big Man Touchdown Creates Viral Moment in Big Ten Win
MORE: What Purdue's Barry Odom Said After Loss Against USC Trojans
Brown has been a critical piece to the Spartans' special teams unit this season as an explosive kick returner. In the 42-40 double overtime win over Boston College, Brown recorded a huge kickoff return that helped set up an MSU touchdown in the second quarter. His absence will hurt the Spartans on special teams.
With Brown and Vincic out for Saturday's game, the biggest question is Marsh and Frazier.
Taking away the Spartans' best running back and Chiles' most reliable receiver will only hurt the Spartans' chances of going into the Coliseum and pulling off the upset. It will give USC's defense more advantages to create havoc, and things could get ugly for MSU.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.