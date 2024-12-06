Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Plays Selfless Role In Win Over Green Bay Packers
The Detroit Lions improved to 12-1 overall and 4-0 in the NFC North division after a seesaw 34-31 victory over division rival Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. Former USC Trojans star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown contributed to the impressive win with five receptions for 43 yards and ten rushing yards on one attempt. While the numbers aren’t the best we’ve ever seen from St. Brown, his impact was felt far beyond the stat sheet.
Along with his standard prowess as a route runner, perimeter blocker, and general threat as a wide receiver, the former Trojan was able to find different ways to impact the game without touching the ball. An example is St. Brown being aligned in the backfield pre-snap, causing confusion and communication lapses for the Packers, which then resulted in two open targets post-snap, allowing an easy touchdown reception for Lions receiver Tim Patrick.
"One of the top receivers in the NFL, and you know what? He's not out there moping. He's not complaining. He's out there blocking his ass off and just being a great teammate. His time will come tonight at some point," said analyst Kirk Herbstreit while providing color commentary on the Thursday Night Football broadcast.
Herbstreit was also spot-on in his prediction. While St. Brown had a quiet game early on, he made up for it with timely plays in the deciding moments of the game. On the game-winning drive, St. Brown hauled in a 16-yard reception on a long second down after a holding call backed the Lions out of field goal range with under two minutes to play. This play ultimately set the Lions up for a 4th and one play that put them in position to ice the game.
The Lions are loaded with talent, but Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson relies heavily on St. Brown, and quarterback Jared Goff loves to find St. Brown in the biggest moments of the game. St. Brown’s last three touches in the fourth quarter resulted in two first downs and the aforementioned clutch catch to set up a first down. His impact cannot be overstated.
St. Brown was also a part of NFL history on Thursday night. Lions quarterback Jared Goff is the first quarterback in NFL history to complete passes to six or more different receivers in a game, with every one of them having at least five catches. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jameson Williams, David Montgomery, Sam LaPorta, and Tim Patrick all grabbed five or more passes on a historic night for the Lions.
St. Brown and the 12-1 Detroit Lions take on the 10-2 Buffalo Bills next Sunday at Ford Field.
