Kansas City Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster Takes On Leadership Role In Playoff Run
The Kansas City Chiefs are on a quest to accomplish something that’s never been done before in the history of the NFL, win three consecutive Super Bowls. For the seventh consecutive season, they’ll play in the AFC Championship Game, this time at home in Arrowhead Stadium. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has solidified himself as one of the all-time greats at the position, Travis Kelce has stamped himself as a top-three tight end of all time, and coach Andy Reid is amongst the most successful postseason and regular season coaches ever.
Still, the bones of the team can prove to mean very little without the heart and soul of a collective unit being intact. Luckily, the Chiefs have no shortage of “glue guys” who unselfishly play their roles with no complaints, even if it means taking a back seat in terms of statistics, playing time, and accolades. Former USC Trojans wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is one of the players who’s become a locker-room leader of sorts for the Chiefs.
“Taking it one day at a time. We can’t focus on the game day, which is Sunday. You know, just focusing on today and what we go to do to execute for today. Every game working up to the Super Bowl, the environment, everything is hostile, it goes up a notch. So, for us, we have just got to turn it up, said Juju Smith-Schuster to reporter Darren Smith.
Smith-Schuster doesn’t have a cornerstone role in the offensive game plan, but his importance can’t be overstated. During the 2022 Super Bowl run that ended in a thriller with a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, it was Smith-Schuster’s number that was dialed up in the biggest moment of the game. While he didn’t register a catch on the play, he drew what would be the deciding pass interference call to set the Chiefs up for their victory.
“The magnitude is very important. You know on the details, doing your plays, your assignments, knowing what you’re supposed to do, and being where you’re supposed to be. At the same time, I feel like it’s a game where you’ve got to play it in your head first. Before you go out there, visualizing every play.” Smith-Schuster continued.
It’s the right mentality to have. As talented as the Chiefs are, and as hard of a place as Arrowhead is to go and play, they’re facing off against an opponent that is more than talented and well-coached enough to beat them in the Buffalo Bills. It’s the AFC title game, they’re there for a reason. As always, the quarterback face-off between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen will be first on the marquee, but the game will be won and lost in the trenches, or which unsung player, like Smith-Schuster, delivers in an uncustomary big moment.
All the marbles are on the table, and history tells us the Chiefs come out on top in defining moments such as these. And while you one count on the big names to be consistently productive, it’s the names usually forgotten that often deal the death blow.
