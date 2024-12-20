Las Vegas Bowl Ticket Prices: USC Trojans vs. Texas A&M Aggies, Allegiant Stadium
The USC Trojans and Texas A&M Aggies are set to face off in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl from Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 27. Ticket prices for the game in Las Vegas are starting around $60, while the upper limit can reach $600 for seats closest to the field.
As expected, tickets near the 50-yard line are being resold for hundreds of dollars. The entry-level prices for tickets are located in the upper bowl, averaging $60 per seat.
USC is much closer to Las Vegas than those traveling from College Station, Texas, but a vacation to the desert is an enticing trip for fans of both teams.
Texas A&M had a chance to compete in the SEC Championship game before late-season losses to the Auburn Tigers and the Texas Longhorns in November. Under coach Lincoln Riley, the USC Trojans finished the year with a 6-6 record, a disappointing finish after upsetting the LSU Tigers in the Las Vegas Kickoff Classic to begin the season.
With the transfer portal opening before bowl season begins, both USC and Texas A&M have lost significant portions of their roster to the portal. 19 former Trojans entered the portal, while the Aggies have had 20 players enter.
Most notably, USC quarterback Miller Moss has committed to Louisville after being benched in favor of backup quarterback Jayden Maiava for the Trojans' final three games of the season. Additionally, USC wide receivers Kyron Hudson, Duce Robinson, and Zachariah Branch have all left the program.
The most updated betting odds favor the Aggies by 3.5 points over USC, despite both teams losing a high number of players before the game. The over/under is set at 51.5 points.
In the buildup to the game, Aggies coach Mike Elko spoke to the media about the opportunity to face USC in Las Vegas Bowl.
"I think when you get a bowl game, location and venue matters, right? Obviously going to Las Vegas, playing in the Raiders’ stadium? That's a cool venue. It's a great opportunity in that regard. Matchup matters, and so does playing a brand in the Big Ten like USC. Certainly with our recruiting on the West Coast and how we've crossed paths with those guys, I think it's a really cool opportunity and a really cool game. So we're excited to go out there and play."
USC and Texas A&M will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 27 from Las Vegas. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
