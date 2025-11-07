All Trojans

Three Reasons Why USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Could Leave For Florida, LSU

The USC Trojans could potentially see their coach, Lincoln Riley, become the target of multiple coaching searches across college football this season. Here are three reasons why Riley could leave USC for another job this year.

Gabriel Duarte

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The coaching carousel never sleeps in college football, not even during the season. The USC Trojans landed the then-Oklahoma coach, Lincoln Riley, during the 2021 season, but he didn't officially start until after the year. In 2025, multiple teams like Florida and LSU have already decided to move on with their coach to get a jump on their respective searches.

Less than five years after arriving at USC, the Trojans will need to fend off other programs as they try to lure Riley out of Los Angeles. But what could seriously make Riley think about leaving one of the highest-paid jobs in college football.

Hypothetically speaking, here are three reasons why Riley could bolt for a different job.

1. Salary

USC trojans lincoln riley college football playoff big ten Recruiting Transfer Portal NIL LSU Tigers Florida Gators SEC
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Although Riley's exact salary figure at USC is unknown, the reported number is upwards of $11 million dollars. That puts him into the upper echelon of college football coaches, just based on salary alone.

With a number that high, it will be hard for many programs to beat out what the Trojans are offering. However, schools with big donors and alumni bases like the aforementioned LSU and Florida could come close.

Florida gave Billy Napier $7.47 million dollars a year, while LSU was paying Brian Kelly $10.1 million. If either program was serious about elevating thier programs back to former dominance, they must be willing to pay up.

It's hard to pass up being one of the highest-paid coaches in college football and if the money is right, Riley could spur USC.

2. Recruiting

USC trojans lincoln riley college football playoff big ten Recruiting Transfer Portal NIL LSU Tigers Florida Gators SEC
Oct 15, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches warm ups prior to a game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Prior to the arrival of general manager Chad Bowden, USC struggled to work recruit locally. With Riley leading the way for most of the recruiting, the Trojans were getting beat out by programs like Notre Dame and Oregon for the region's top recruits.

Riley showed early in his tenure at USC that he wasn't afraid to go deep into SEC country to try and reel in a top recruit. He tried reeling in 2025 five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin, but was beat out by Alabama after he decommitted from the Trojans following a months-long pledge to USC.

The Trojans' coach also has heavy recruiting ties into the Southwest, more specifically Texas. He coaches under Mike Leach for years at Texas Tech and is well familiar with the area.

3. Personal Preference

USC trojans lincoln riley college football playoff big ten Recruiting Transfer Portal NIL LSU Tigers Florida Gators SEC
Oct 8, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks on the field prior to a game against the Washington State Cougars at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

When Riley took the job at USC, it was the first time he had ever worked west of the Rocky Mountains in his career. Prior to that, Oklahoma was the furthest West he had been.

He has been in Los Angeles for a couple of seasons and has shown no indication of being unhappy. But things can always change behind closed doors. If Riley really wanted to leave USC to return back to the South or even the East Coast, he could do it this coaching cycle.

Published
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

