Lincoln Riley Makes Bold Claim About the Future of the USC Trojans Roster

Lincoln Riley set the tone for his weekly press conference by reminding everyone just how high the expectations are for the USC Trojans this season. The Trojans are undefeated through three games and have shown flashes of balance on both sides of the ball.

Nathan Fusco

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley shakes hands with running back Eli Sanders (1) after a touchdown during the second half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley shakes hands with running back Eli Sanders (1) after a touchdown during the second half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
For Riley, the message was clear: this group is capable of competing at the highest level right now, even as the program continues to stack talent for the future.

Riley Sees No Limits for Current Trojans Roster

Riley made a bold statement about his current roster. “I don’t believe there are any limits to what this current roster can do,” he said. “Will our roster be better next year? ... Probably so.”

The comments underscore Riley’s confidence in the talent he currently has while hinting at even more upside with the top-ranked 2026 recruiting class.

Riley’s words put the spotlight squarely on the present moment. While the Trojans have generated plenty of excitement with their future recruiting success, including holding the No. 1 overall class in 2026, the program cannot afford to look too far ahead. USC still needs to prove it can contend week in and week out in the Big Ten. The next few months will show whether this group can match the confidence of its coach.

It's a good balance of looking toward the future while focusing on the present.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) hands off the ball to Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) during the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

2025 Season Sets Stage for USC’s Future

At the same time, Riley’s acknowledgment that future rosters may be even stronger underscores how the program views this season as a launching point. The current group will be judged on results, but the foundation being laid suggests that the expectations surrounding USC are built to last well beyond 2025.

Riley’s comments leave little doubt that he expects this team to compete at the highest level. With a roster loaded with offensive and defensive talent, the Trojans have the pieces in place to compete at a high level immediately. The program’s future, bolstered by a recruiting class featuring multiple five-star commitments, appears bright if this year’s team can continue to perform.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) warms up before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

However, the 2025 season carries additional weight. USC must show it can translate talent into consistent wins against Big Ten competition. A strong campaign will not only validate Riley’s confidence but also set the stage for future classes to integrate seamlessly. The combination of current performance and future potential positions the Trojans to remain a national contender in the years to come.

While the 2026 commits have yet to sign their letters of intent and could still change course, the most effective way to solidify their pledges is by winning on the field this season. Riley’s confidence underscores that this roster is capable of producing results, and strong performances now will help set the foundation for the next wave of talent in Los Angeles.

