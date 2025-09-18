All Trojans

Why USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava is Betting Dark Horse for Heisman Trophy

The USC Trojans are off to a 3-0 start, and quarterback Jayden Maiava has been at the center of their early success. Through three games, the Heisman Trophy betting odds are led by Miami Hurricanes' Carson Beck, Oklahoma Sooners' John Matter, and Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore.

Nathan Fusco

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans are off to a 3-0 start, and quarterback Jayden Maiava has been at the center of their early success. Through three games, Maiava has delivered nearly 1,000 passing yards without throwing an interception, ranking among the most efficient quarterbacks in the country. His production stacks up well against some of the biggest names in college football, raising the question of whether Maiava should already be in the Heisman conversation.

And it helps that coach Lincoln Riley has plenty of practice mentoring Heisman winners.

USC Trojans Big Ten Football Jayden Maiava Heisman Trophy Odds Lincoln Riley
Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Current Heisman Favorites

At BetMGM, Miami quarterback Carson Beck leads the updated Heisman Trophy odds at +700, followed by Oklahoma’s John Mateer at +900 and Oregon’s Dante Moore at +1100. All three signal-callers have powered their teams to undefeated starts while piling up big offensive numbers.

Maiava's odds are +2000 per BetMGM, and he is tied with a number of quarterbacks like Florida State's Thomas Castellanos, Alabama's Ty Simpson, and Auburn's Jackson Arnold.

Beck has thrown for 812 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions while completing nearly 80 percent of his passes. Mateer has racked up 944 passing yards and 368 total yards per game, showcasing his dual-threat ability for Oklahoma. Moore has led a high-powered Oregon offense, throwing seven touchdowns to just one interception while posting an eye-popping 78 percent completion rate.

MORE: USC Trojans vs. Michigan State Betting Odds Released

MORE: USC Trojans, Oklahoma Sooners In Heated Recruiting Battle For NFL Star's Son

MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting Class Gets Boost As Defensive Lineman Earns 5-Star Status

Jayden Maiava’s Case

USC Trojans Big Ten Football Jayden Maiava Heisman Trophy Odds Lincoln Riley
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) talks with Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

While those names dominate the betting boards, Maiava’s numbers compare favorably, and in some areas, he leads the pack. The Trojans’ quarterback has thrown for 989 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions, averaging an explosive 14.1 yards per attempt. His passer rating of 215.5 is higher than each of the current top three.

Maiava has also proven to be efficient with his decision-making, completing 68.6 percent of his throws. That combination of explosiveness and control has powered USC’s offense to 55 points per game, the second-best mark in the nation. Plus, he's dangerous around the goal line running the ball, already stacking up two touchdowns.

Strength of Schedule Questions

USC Trojans Big Ten Football Jayden Maiava Heisman Trophy Odds Lincoln Riley
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) catches a pass in front of Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Hudauri Hines (4) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The one factor working against Maiava’s Heisman momentum is the competition level. The Trojans have faced Missouri State, Georgia Southern, and Purdue, not exactly the toughest slate compared to Notre Dame or Michigan, which are the opponents faced by Beck and Mateer. Still, production matters, and Maiava has delivered at a level that deserves recognition.

If he continues this pace once the Trojans hit the heart of Big Ten play, it will be hard to keep him out of the conversation. Games against defenses like Illinois, Michigan, and Oregon later in the season will give Maiava the chance to prove his numbers are more than a product of favorable matchups.

Maiava may not have cracked the official Heisman betting board just yet, but his performance through three games suggests he belongs in the discussion. If he continues to post video-game numbers while keeping USC undefeated, it will be difficult for oddsmakers to leave him out of the top five for much longer.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Nathan Fusco
NATHAN FUSCO

Nathan Fusco is a staff writer for Trojans on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network. He covers USC athletics with an emphasis on recruiting and daily updates. A digital media veteran with over a decade of experience, Fusco began his career as a founding editor at DBLTAP, helping to build the esports brand into an industry leader for Minute Media while producing international event coverage and branded content for partners such as Mountain Dew, KIA, and Best Buy. He built an influencer network that drove millions of monthly sessions, helping DBLTAP become a finalist for “Best Coverage Site” at the 2018 Esports Industry Awards. He later served as Content Manager for Imprint Events Group, leading national digital strategy across multiple markets.

Home/Football