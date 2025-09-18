Why USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava is Betting Dark Horse for Heisman Trophy
The USC Trojans are off to a 3-0 start, and quarterback Jayden Maiava has been at the center of their early success. Through three games, Maiava has delivered nearly 1,000 passing yards without throwing an interception, ranking among the most efficient quarterbacks in the country. His production stacks up well against some of the biggest names in college football, raising the question of whether Maiava should already be in the Heisman conversation.
And it helps that coach Lincoln Riley has plenty of practice mentoring Heisman winners.
The Current Heisman Favorites
At BetMGM, Miami quarterback Carson Beck leads the updated Heisman Trophy odds at +700, followed by Oklahoma’s John Mateer at +900 and Oregon’s Dante Moore at +1100. All three signal-callers have powered their teams to undefeated starts while piling up big offensive numbers.
Maiava's odds are +2000 per BetMGM, and he is tied with a number of quarterbacks like Florida State's Thomas Castellanos, Alabama's Ty Simpson, and Auburn's Jackson Arnold.
Beck has thrown for 812 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions while completing nearly 80 percent of his passes. Mateer has racked up 944 passing yards and 368 total yards per game, showcasing his dual-threat ability for Oklahoma. Moore has led a high-powered Oregon offense, throwing seven touchdowns to just one interception while posting an eye-popping 78 percent completion rate.
Jayden Maiava’s Case
While those names dominate the betting boards, Maiava’s numbers compare favorably, and in some areas, he leads the pack. The Trojans’ quarterback has thrown for 989 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions, averaging an explosive 14.1 yards per attempt. His passer rating of 215.5 is higher than each of the current top three.
Maiava has also proven to be efficient with his decision-making, completing 68.6 percent of his throws. That combination of explosiveness and control has powered USC’s offense to 55 points per game, the second-best mark in the nation. Plus, he's dangerous around the goal line running the ball, already stacking up two touchdowns.
Strength of Schedule Questions
The one factor working against Maiava’s Heisman momentum is the competition level. The Trojans have faced Missouri State, Georgia Southern, and Purdue, not exactly the toughest slate compared to Notre Dame or Michigan, which are the opponents faced by Beck and Mateer. Still, production matters, and Maiava has delivered at a level that deserves recognition.
If he continues this pace once the Trojans hit the heart of Big Ten play, it will be hard to keep him out of the conversation. Games against defenses like Illinois, Michigan, and Oregon later in the season will give Maiava the chance to prove his numbers are more than a product of favorable matchups.
Maiava may not have cracked the official Heisman betting board just yet, but his performance through three games suggests he belongs in the discussion. If he continues to post video-game numbers while keeping USC undefeated, it will be difficult for oddsmakers to leave him out of the top five for much longer.
