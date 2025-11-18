How Lincoln Riley Improved USC Trojans' Practice Schedule This Season
The No. 17 USC Trojans will play the No. 8 Oregon Ducks in a critical matchup on Saturday, Nov. 22. USC is coming off a big win against the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes, in which the Trojans kept their College Football Playoff hopes alive. It was a crucial win at home, but the Trojans cannot focus on the past and must quickly shift their attention towards the Ducks.
USC coach Lincoln Riley revealed ahead of Saturday’s matchup how he has kept the team’s focus on the next game throughout the season. For the first time since Riley took over USC, the Trojans are practicing on Sundays.
“I think for all of us, it’s just been great to mentally get past the game no matter what happens and set the stage for the upcoming week right away,” Riley said. “It was a schedule we had hoped to get to right when I got here, but the class schedules here were a little tough to work around, so it’s taken a little bit of time for us to get to that point.”
“But now, I think it’s been great for our whole program. I think just mentally we’ve been able to get on to the next thing. The guys have responded well to it. I think it’s been good for their recovery. It’s been great for the coaches because now we get a full day on Monday to really just kinda dive in. I think the schedule has really, really benefited us so far,” Riley continued.
How Sunday Practices Have Helped The USC Trojans
In addition to helping the team recover physically from a game, the Sunday practices have helped the Trojans mentally. The Trionas kicked off the season with a 4-0 record, putting up a minimum of 33 points in those games.
One of the mental challenges with big wins is ensuring no one feels too comfortable about the team's performance. The Sunday practices reinforce the importance of taking it one win at a time, which has helped the Trojans not only play at a high level but also finish games and play all four quarters.
MORE: USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava's Heisman Trophy Odds Shift Before Oregon Game
MORE: College Football Winners and Losers After USC and Texas A&M Comebacks
MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Gets Real About Doubters Before Oregon Game
WOULD YOU LIKE MORE USC TROJANS NEWS? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
The Trojans lost their first game in week 5 of the season. The loss was against the Illinois Fighting Illini, who were ranked in the AP Poll at the time. This fueled the narrative that Riley and the Trojans can not defeat ranked opponents, which could cause a distraction if the team thinks about the negatives for too long.
Instead of letting the loss linger, not only for the players but also the coaching staff, having Sunday practice helped the Trojans return the next week to take down the then-ranked No. 15 Michigan Wolverines.
The Trojans are coming off of a massive win against Iowa, which involved a comeback in the second half of the game after USC sustained several injuries. It was a big win that keeps the Trojans in contention to make the CFP, but USC has an even bigger matchup against Oregon. While the team could celebrate for the day, by Sunday, the Trojans are focused on their next opponent and how they can take down the Ducks.
What A Win Against Oregon Would Mean For USC
There are two weeks left of the college football regular season, and as USC has two losses already, the Trojans cannot suffer another as they push for a playoff appearance. The Ducks are a one-loss team, only losing to the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers.
If the USC Trojans can travel to Autzen Stadium and defeat the No. 8-ranked team, Riley and the program could soar enough in the rankings to make the top 12, ultimately making the CFP.
The way Riley is helping the team stay focused will come to the test if USC defeats Oregon. While USC can celebrate winning against a top-ranked team on the road, it will be critical for the Trojans to remember the season is not yet over, and a playoff appearance would still not be guaranteed.
The Trojans will close out the regular season at home against the UCLA Bruins. While the Bruins are unranked and 3-7, the Trojans will have to avoid an upset and play at a high level to be sure to clinch a playoff spot.
USC and Oregon will kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium.