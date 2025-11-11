Kirk Herbstreit Gives Candid Thoughts On USC Trojans' Postseason Chances
After the No. 19 USC Trojans' win over the Northwestern Wildcats, USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are still in contention to make the College Football Playoff at 7-2, despite losing two games this season.
There is currently just one other team in the Big Ten with two losses, the No. 21 Michigan Wolverines. On an episode of “Nonstop,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit believes that despite their 7-2 record, the USC Trojans are a Big Ten team to keep an eye on to make the CFP, but believes Michigan has the better chance.
“If we look at those three, Indiana, Ohio State, and Oregon — the next two are USC and Michigan," Herbstreit said. "Michigan has probably the best opportunity because they still have Ohio State to play. I think we would all agree, with an opportunity at 9-2, if they beat Ohio State at home to get to 10-2, they’re in. You know, I don’t know who’s out, but Michigan would be impossible to not put in."
Herbstreit argues Michigan could make the CFP over USC because of its remaining opponents. The Wolverines will face the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes, and Herbstreit argues that if Michigan wins out the rest of the season, including that game, it would warrant the program making the CFP over USC.
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been among the most dominant teams in college football, currently undefeated. While it would be a major win for the Wolverines, it is important to note that the USC Trojans defeated Michigan earlier in the season, 31-13.
MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Defends Controversial Fake Punt
MORE: How to Watch USC Trojans Women's Volleyball Ahead of Nebraska Cornhuskers Match
MORE: How ESPN's College GameDay Could be on USC Trojans' Upcoming Schedule
It was not just a win for USC; the Trojans controlled the game and looked like a top team. If the Trojans win out the rest of the season as well, there is still an argument to put USC in the CFP.
Herbstreit Argues USC Playoff Hopes Are Alive
Although Herbstreit argues that the Wolverines would be the two-loss Big Ten team to make the CFP, he believes the USC Trojans have a shot as well.
“USC has a shot, and they play Oregon," Herbstreit said. "When we talk about who can be the fourth team, if there is a fourth team, there’s going to be teams with an opportunity to make that argument."
The first step in the Trojans' making the CFP is to win the remaining three games of the season. The Trojans will first face the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes, who will be coming off a loss against the No. 9 Oregon Ducks.
The Hawkeyes have three losses, but a tough defense. It will be a major test of Riley's offense and cannot be taken lightly.
After USC faces Iowa, the Trojans will face the Ducks in Autzen Stadium. Having to face a top team as the road opponent will not be easy, but a win against Oregon will be crucial for the Trojans to make the CFP.
The final game of the regular season will be at home against the UCLA Bruins. While UCLA has a 3-6 record, they cannot be taken lightly. UCLA beat the Trojans the last two times the game took place at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.
While both Michigan and USC have a shot at making the postseason, the Trojans’ win over the Wolverines and a win over Oregon could be just what Riley’s team needs to make the CFP.