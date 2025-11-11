Why Lincoln Riley Isn't Hiding From the High Stakes of USC's Game Against Iowa
The No. 19 USC Trojans will take on the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, Nov. 15. The Trojans’ record is 7-2, giving USC a path to the College Football Playoff. With two losses and three games to go, USC coach Lincoln Riley is not hiding how important a win this weekend is.
Ahead of the matchup against the Hawkeyes, Riley appeared on an episode of "Trojans Live" and opened up about not taking the matchup against Iowa, or any of the remaining games, lightly. If the Trojans defeat Iowa, a win in the following week only becomes much more crucial. Riley and the USC staff are making sure the team understands how important the upcoming game is.
“We haven't been bashful about that with our players. This game coming up this weekend is not the same, like, it’s just not. The more you win, the more important these become, and the bigger the opportunities become,” Riley said. “Our team is very well aware of that.”
Why Defeating Iowa Is Crucial For USC
The Trojans have lost two games this season, one of which was against the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. With two losses, it will be an uphill battle for USC to make the CFP, but with one loss being to a top team, the Trojans are still in contention.
A loss against Iowa would likely knock the Trojans out of contention, as they would fall to 7-3. With three losses, it is unlikely USC would make the playoff. A win, however, could be a major boost to the Trojans' playoff push and keep them in the running.
The Iowa Hawkeyes are No. 20 in the first CFP rankings, and while the team suffered a loss against the No. 9 Oregon Ducks, they will be a tough competitor for USC.
The Iowa Hawkeyes have a talented team, notably on defense and special teams. It could be one of the toughest defenses that the Trojans have played and would be a true test for Riley’s offense. Not only is a win important record-wise, but it will show the strength of the Trojans’ team.
USC’s Remaining Schedule After Iowa
After USC faces the Hawkeyes, the Trojans will have a tougher task at hand. On Nov. 22, the Trojans will face the Oregon Ducks on the road. Oregon has been one of the most dominant teams in college football, and the Trojans' defense will be challenged.
If USC can enter Autzen Stadium and win, the Trojans could not only knock a Big Ten opponent out of the Playoff, but the program also could soar into the top 12.
USC's final game of the season will be at home against the UCLA Bruins. While UCLA is unranked, the Trojans will have to close out the season with a win to ensure a spot in the CFP. The Trojans have lost the last two games against UCLA held at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. If USC is still in CFP contention in the last week of the season, the Trojans have to win at home against their cross-town rival to secure a spot in the top 12.
USC Must Keep Composure
The USC Trojans have a talented roster, but must keep their composure and not take any game for granted. USC quarterback Jayden Maiava is having a strong season, but he has to keep up the momentum throughout the final three games.
The Trojans' defense has been inconsistent, struggling to finish their tackles. With opponents such as Oregon, which has a running back room with immense depth, USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn has to find a way to ensure the defense steps up in the final stretch of the season.
Riley and the staff are not hiding how important defeating the Hawkeyes is, and are making sure the team knows that a win will only make the next game even more crucial.
The No. 19 USC Trojans and the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 15, at 12:30 p.m. PT.