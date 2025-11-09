All Trojans

USC Trojans Face Interesting Betting Odds vs. Iowa

The No. 19 USC Trojans are coming off a win against the Northwestern Wildcats, moving to a 7-2 record. The Trojans will next face the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes, coming off a tough loss. The USC Trojans open up with interesting betting odds against Iowa.

Angela Miele

Oct 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks on the field before a game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks on the field before a game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The No. 19 USC Trojans secured a big win at home Friday night against the Northwestern Wildcats, moving to 7-2, and going 5-1 in Big Ten conference play. The Trojans got an extra day of rest and will next face the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes.

Betting Odds

The USC Trojans are 6.5-point favorites against the Iowa Hawkeyes on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for USC is -230, and the point total is set at 49.5.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC’s Offense Driving Down field

The Trojans are coming off a big win against Northwestern, in which the offense drove down the field at a high level. USC quarterback Jayden Maiava had a big performance, building back up his momentum to help the Trojans close out the season on a high note.

Through nine games, Maiava has passed for 2,614 yards, 17 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has been sacked just nine times, using his legs to keep the offense on the field. Maiava has rushed for 113 yards and six touchdowns this season.

USC wide receiver Makai Lemon leads the team with 937 yards and seven touchdowns. He is one of the most reliable players on the field, consistently making big plays each week. Wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane has also been stepping up, totaling 520 yards and four touchdown receptions.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to throw the ball in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

With injuries to the running back room, USC freshman King Miller has had to step up. Miller now leads the team with 636 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Miller exited the game with an injury, but should be okay for Saturday’s matchup, calling it just a stinger after the game.

Trojans’ Defense To Gain Momentum

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn reacts against the Utah State Aggies during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

The Trojans’ defense has struggled with finishing tackles, but they stepped up in the second half against Northwestern. USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn has the chance to find momentum within his team and use it against Iowa.

The Trojans have two talented linebackers in Eric Gentry and Desman Stephens II. Gentry is a big-time player, leading the Trojans with 61 total tackles, and has three sacks and five forced fumbles. Stephens has the second-most tackles on the team (53), stepping up through the second half of the season.

Safety Bishop Fitzgerald has been another big-time player for the Trojans' defense as well. He totaled 49 total tackles, one sack, and five interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

Iowa Looking To Bounce Back

The Hawkeyes are coming off a loss against the No. 9 Oregon Ducks, looking to bounce back against the Trojans. Iowa is coming off a tight, physical loss and will have to travel to Southern California to face the Trojans.

Sep 13, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Massachusetts Minutemen. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Hawkeyes are led by quarterback Mark Gronowski, who has 946 passing yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions. Gronowski is a threat in the run game as well, with 313 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

Hawkeyes' wide receiver Sam Phillips is Iowa’s leading receiver with 204 yards. The offense heavily uses the run game, led by running back Kamari Moulton. Moulton leads the team with 435 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The Trojans' defense must stop the run to defeat the Hawkeyes.

The Hawkeyes have a tough defense under defensive coordinator Phil Parker and will be a tough test for the Trojans' offense. Linebacker Karson Sharar leads the Hawkeyes with 46 total tackles and one sack.

The No. 19 USC Trojans and the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 15, at 12:30 p.m. PT at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

