Lincoln Riley Praises USC Trojans' Dual-Threat Performance on Offense
In their second season in the Big Ten, all the pieces appear to be falling into place for USC and coach Lincoln Riley.
Improving to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play, the Trojans boast one of the most dynamic, and balanced, offenses in the country.
For the fourth week in a row, the Trojans lead all of FBS in total yards, and quarterback Jayden Maiava leads the Big Ten in passing yards with 1,223.
Especially after the win, the combined efforts of USC’s ground game and air raid offense position them to be an unstoppable Big Ten attack.
Trojans Dual Threat Offense Wins Games
The Trojans strength in both the pass and run game have paved the path for USC’s four wins.
Although wide receivers Makai Lemon, quarterback Jayden Maiava and running back Waymond Jordan have thrived at their position, their ability to do both has benefitted greatly.
Maiava delivered another incredible performance for USC against the Spartans, finishing with 234 passing yards, 20 of 26 passing and five touchdowns. Of those five, two were rushing.
Through four games, Maiava has accumulated 1,223 passing yards and 13 touchdowns. His three rushing scores pay tribute to his growing comfortability running the ball, a key factor to his playing style that can change the pace of the offense.
True freshman wide receiver Tanook Hines secured his first career touchdown, reeling in a 7-yard reception.
Tight end Walker Lyons also found the end zone, and added his second score of the season with a 10-yard reception from Maiava.
For Lemon, his two touchdowns, adding one receiving and one rushing, gives USC another rushing upperhand. So far, Lemon has recorded 438 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders Fuel USC’s Ground Game
USC’s running back room is headlined by two transfers, after the departure of Woody Marks to the NFL and Quinten Joyner to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Jordan, the No. 1 JUCO running back from the transfer portal, has bolstered the run game. So far through four games, Jordan has rushed for 443 yards and three touchdowns. Paired with New Mexico transfer Eli Sanders, the duo has added a load of talent to the offense.
MORE: USC Trojans Star Quarterback Quietly Climbing Up NFL Draft Boards
MORE: Why Makai Lemon Deserves MVP in USC's Win Over Michigan State
MORE: USC Trojans' Jayden Maiava Continues This Key Streak In Win Over Michigan State
MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers In USC Trojans Win Over Michigan State Spartans
Sanders has rushed for 250 rushing yards, one receiving touchdown for 73 yards and two scores on the ground.
In the Michigan State win, both forms of offense shined through, almost breaking even on total yards throughout the night. The Trojans rushed for 284 total yards and passed for 234.
What Lincoln Riley Said After Michigan State Game
The performance of USC’s dual-threat offense pleased many, including coach Lincoln Riley.
When asked about the overall performance on offense, Riley pointed out a solid showing across the board.
“We challenged the guys from a physicality standpoint. We knew that was going to be a key coming in the game and with our line. Backs, everybody really, you know, really played well," Riley said after the Michigan State game. "Tight ends, we broke a lot of tackles. Waymond and Eli, those guys were really impactful. So, a really complete performance.”
With a well-rounded offense like USC, a trip on the road at No. 23 Illinois who gave up 63 points on defense, they have a chance to continue their explosiveness and secure a third conference win.