USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Earns Another Elite Grade After Michigan State Win
USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava delivered another standout performance, earning his second elite grade of the season. He completed three of four passes over 20 yards, recorded one big-time throw, and avoided any turnover-worthy plays. It was a perfectly executed script for Lincoln Riley.
Maiava’s performance highlights the development of USC’s passing game through the early part of the season. The Trojans’ offense has shown balance, combining an effective ground attack with a quarterback capable of stretching the field.
USC’s Balanced Offense
Maiava’s ability to connect on deep throws has already forced defenses to respect USC’s vertical threat, opening opportunities for other playmakers in the receiving corps.
Lincoln Riley has emphasized precision and decision-making in practice, and Maiava’s grade reflects those principles translating on game day. His comfort in the pocket and willingness to take calculated risks have helped the Trojans sustain drives and maintain offensive momentum. Supporting players have stepped up as well, with receivers creating separation and the offensive line giving Maiava time to make reads.
Looking Ahead to Illinois
Looking ahead, USC will face Illinois, a team that started the season with high expectations but suffered a lopsided 63-10 loss to Indiana. That result highlights vulnerabilities in Illinois’ defense, suggesting the Trojans’ offense could capitalize on mismatches.
Maiava’s recent performances suggest he is prepared to take advantage, and the game could offer another chance to showcase his ability to lead scoring drives and make big plays downfield.
Illinois’ struggles may also provide USC an opportunity to continue fine-tuning their offensive timing. Riley has repeatedly stressed that early-season performances are building blocks for conference play. For Maiava, executing against a weakened Illinois defense could help build confidence and chemistry with his receivers, setting the tone for more challenging matchups later in the season.
Beyond the immediate matchup, Maiava’s elite play underscores the Trojans’ offensive potential this season. It signals to recruits and opponents that USC has a quarterback capable of consistently delivering at a high level. With continued growth from supporting players and smart game planning from the coaching staff, the Trojans could maintain a dominant presence in the early part of the schedule while preparing for more competitive games ahead.
If Maiava sustains his performance, USC could leverage a high-powered passing attack and his running ability to control games and create opportunities for other offensive weapons. The Illinois matchup offers a chance to test the Trojans’ readiness while giving Maiava another opportunity to showcase the skills that have earned him elite grades.
Plus, it's their first ranked opponent, and has a chance to define the early part of the season.