All Trojans

USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Earns Another Elite Grade After Michigan State Win

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava delivered another standout performance, earning his second elite grade of the season. He completed three of four passes over 20 yards, recorded one big-time throw, and avoided any turnover-worthy plays. It was a perfectly executed script for Lincoln Riley.

Nathan Fusco

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Big Ten Network reporter Rhett Lewis (right) interviews Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) after the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Big Ten Network reporter Rhett Lewis (right) interviews Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) after the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava delivered another standout performance, earning his second elite grade of the season. He completed three of four passes over 20 yards, recorded one big-time throw, and avoided any turnover-worthy plays. It was a perfectly executed script for Lincoln Riley.

Maiava’s performance highlights the development of USC’s passing game through the early part of the season. The Trojans’ offense has shown balance, combining an effective ground attack with a quarterback capable of stretching the field.

USC’s Balanced Offense

Maiava’s ability to connect on deep throws has already forced defenses to respect USC’s vertical threat, opening opportunities for other playmakers in the receiving corps.

USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava Elite Grade Win Over Michigan State Trojans Big Ten Football
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Big Ten Network reporter Rhett Lewis (right) interviews Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) after the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Maiava’s play highlights the development of USC’s passing game through the early part of the season. The Trojans’ offense has shown balance, combining an effective ground attack with a quarterback capable of stretching the field.

His ability to connect on deep throws has forced defenses to respect USC’s vertical threat, opening opportunities for other playmakers in the receiving corps.

MORE: USC Trojans Star Quarterback Quietly Climbing Up NFL Draft Boards

MORE: Why Makai Lemon Deserves MVP in USC's Win Over Michigan State

MORE: USC Trojans' Jayden Maiava Continues This Key Streak In Win Over Michigan State

MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers In USC Trojans Win Over Michigan State Spartans

Lincoln Riley has emphasized precision and decision-making in practice, and Maiava’s grade reflects those principles translating on game day. His comfort in the pocket and willingness to take calculated risks have helped the Trojans sustain drives and maintain offensive momentum. Supporting players have stepped up as well, with receivers creating separation and the offensive line giving Maiava time to make reads.

USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava Elite Grade Win Over Michigan State Trojans Big Ten Football
Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball as offensive lineman Justin Tauanuu (74) provides coverage against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Looking Ahead to Illinois

Looking ahead, USC will face Illinois, a team that started the season with high expectations but suffered a lopsided 63-10 loss to Indiana. That result highlights vulnerabilities in Illinois’ defense, suggesting the Trojans’ offense could capitalize on mismatches.

Maiava’s recent performances suggest he is prepared to take advantage, and the game could offer another chance to showcase his ability to lead scoring drives and make big plays downfield.

Illinois’ struggles may also provide USC an opportunity to continue fine-tuning their offensive timing. Riley has repeatedly stressed that early-season performances are building blocks for conference play. For Maiava, executing against a weakened Illinois defense could help build confidence and chemistry with his receivers, setting the tone for more challenging matchups later in the season.

USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava Elite Grade Win Over Michigan State Trojans Big Ten Football
Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) converts on fourth down against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Beyond the immediate matchup, Maiava’s elite play underscores the Trojans’ offensive potential this season. It signals to recruits and opponents that USC has a quarterback capable of consistently delivering at a high level. With continued growth from supporting players and smart game planning from the coaching staff, the Trojans could maintain a dominant presence in the early part of the schedule while preparing for more competitive games ahead.

If Maiava sustains his performance, USC could leverage a high-powered passing attack and his running ability to control games and create opportunities for other offensive weapons. The Illinois matchup offers a chance to test the Trojans’ readiness while giving Maiava another opportunity to showcase the skills that have earned him elite grades.

Plus, it's their first ranked opponent, and has a chance to define the early part of the season.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Nathan Fusco
NATHAN FUSCO

Nathan Fusco is a staff writer for Trojans on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network. He covers USC athletics with an emphasis on recruiting and daily updates. A digital media veteran with over a decade of experience, Fusco began his career as a founding editor at DBLTAP, helping to build the esports brand into an industry leader for Minute Media while producing international event coverage and branded content for partners such as Mountain Dew, KIA, and Best Buy. He built an influencer network that drove millions of monthly sessions, helping DBLTAP become a finalist for “Best Coverage Site” at the 2018 Esports Industry Awards. He later served as Content Manager for Imprint Events Group, leading national digital strategy across multiple markets.

Home/Football