What Lincoln Riley Said About USC Trojans' Jamaal Jarrett Might Surprise USC Fans
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley recently praised defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett for his dramatic offseason transformation. The former Georgia Bulldogs lineman has become a standout in the Trojans' spring program, earning recognition for his commitment to conditioning and player development.
Jarrett arrived at USC in January with a clear understanding of what would be expected. The Trojans needed more from their defensive front as they prepare for their first season in the Big Ten. Riley made it clear from the start that physical preparation would be non-negotiable.
“Yeah, he's embraced it,” Riley said during spring media availability. “We were transparent about it in the recruiting process. That we told him if that was going to be an issue, that this wasn't going to work here. And he gave us his word that he was ready to be better. And he's done that so far. He lives down there with coach Wylie. We're going to name a Stairmaster after him.”
The lighthearted punchline drew laughs, but it underscored a serious shift in Jarrett’s trajectory. At Georgia, Jarrett appeared in nine games over two seasons, logging limited snaps and dealing with conditioning concerns that kept him from consistently contributing. Since arriving in Los Angeles, he’s leaned into a grueling plan built by USC’s current strength coach Trumain Carroll and team nutritionist Andrea Vanderwoude.
Jarrett’s work in the weight room has been visible. According to Riley, those changes are already showing up on the field, where Jarrett is pushing for a key role in the Trojans’ interior defensive line rotation.
With new defensive line coach Eric Henderson instilling NFL-level detail in technique and preparation, the unit has become one of the early bright spots of USC’s offseason rebuild. Trojans star Anthony Lucas was injured during the middle of the 2024 season, but he is expected to be a mainstay up front for USC's defense, alongside Jarrett.
Jarrett’s emergence is significant not only for what it says about his potential but also what it signals about USC’s evolving culture under Riley. After a disappointing 7-6 finish last season, the Trojans are placing a renewed emphasis on toughness, effort and long-term player development.
The move to the Big Ten adds urgency in the trenches for the Trojans. USC’s defensive line will face some of the most physical teams in the country, including Michigan and Penn State. In that context, Jarrett’s transformation is not just a personal win, but a necessary step forward for a program trying to re-establish itself at the national level.
With fall camp still ahead, Jarrett’s role in the defense is far from finalized. But if his spring performance is any indication, he may soon be known for more than just his stairmaster sessions.
He'll be known for dominating the trenches as a Trojan.