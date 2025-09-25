Why Lincoln Riley Claims This Team Is More Talented Than Caleb Williams' 2022 Team
Two weeks after breaking into the AP Top 25 and with quarterback Jayden Maiava now in Heisman Trophy discussions, USC's early-season success is impossible to ignore.
The change of pace this year compared to last reminds Trojan fans of Riley’s first season in Los Angeles, when USC finished 11-3 and first in the Pac-12.
What makes this Trojan squad different than the 2022 Pac-12 team is their well-rounded talent across the board.
Riley’s Pac-12 Winners Vs. Now
The Trojans Pac-12 season with Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and Riley’s first season at the helm was one to remember. USC went undefeated in Pac-12 play and Williams was named the Trojans eighth Heisman Trophy winner.
It also introduced the Riley era as promising, and a perfect decision to lead the Trojans.
The 2022 team included some of their most skilled. Alongside Wiliams was Minnesota Vikings wide receiver and Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison, and running back Travis Dye. The trio built an unstoppable scoring unit that earned them 10 games with 40 points or more.
As for the defense, the Trojans boasted Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock, Indianapolis Colts cornerback Mekhi Blackmon, linebacker Eric Gentry and Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Stanley Ta'ufo'ou.
With a well-rounded team with strength on both sides of the ball, Riley emphasized that this year’s team is different.
When asked about the biggest difference in his 2022 roster and now, he noted the similarities in the team leadership, even in a completely different league.
“Some of the player-led leadership and some of the vibe around this team gives me a little bit of of those first year feels,” Riley said after Tuesday’s practice.
What Riley made clear was the difference in capability, and all-around skill.
“This is a more talented, more capable football team right now, by a pretty significant margin,” Riley continued.
Trojans Talent Makes True Big Ten Contender
In a strong start to the season, setting the tone for the rest of Big Ten play, it’s clear what has been working, and what just needs to get cleaned up.
Leading the way is Maiava. His first full season as starting quarterback is easily to described as rewarding, especially after his late flashes last season that can attest to the quarterback and leader he is.
Entering week 5, Maiava leads the Big Ten with 1,223 passing yards, 68 of 96 passing, nine passing touchdowns, three rushing and zero interceptions.
MORE: Why USC's Top Linebacker Recruit Could Be Future Face of Trojans' Defense
MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Quietly Escaping Hot Seat Allegations with Trojans
MORE: Caleb Williams Returns To USC Heisman Form In NFL Leading Stat
Similarly In 2022, Williams numbers with USC were steady and consistent. In his first month with the Trojans, Williams passed for 1,054 passing yards, nine touchdowns, zero interceptions and two rushing touchdowns.
“Jayden deserves a ton of credit. He did a really good job after the end of the season of just really taking an honest look at what he did well and what he's got to do better,” Riley said on Trojans Live. “He’s incredibly coachable. I think his confidence is just growing and growing.”
What Maiava also has is a pair of talented wide receivers who have been in Riley’s system for a few seasons. Wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane have been labeled as some of the best receivers in the country, based on the tape, the numbers and their strengths on the field.
Added into their mix is true freshman Tanook Hines, a dual-sport athlete out of high school adds another competitive edge to the receiver group.
A new and improved running back room buys into the explosive offense USC has. Leading the way are running backs Eli Sanders and Waymond Jordan, two transfers in their first season under Riley’s offense.
Jordan is second in the conference in rushing yards with 443 on 57 carries, along with three touchdowns. Sanders has rushed for 250 yards for 39 carries with two touchdowns and one receiving.
Headlining defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn’s defense is a mix of experienced veterans, young talent and transfers.
The defensive line holds double the size than last season, with six players coming in over 300 pounds, compared to last season’s three. True freshman Jakheem Stewart has drawn attention in just his third college game, after missing the first due to an injury, and has a knack for the backfield and shutting down any offensive production.
Safety Bishop Fitzgerald leads the team in interceptions with three, with one returned for a touchdown. The NC State transfer’s quarterback background gives him an upperhand with quarterback reads.
Gentry has made waves after cutting last season short due to injury, and leads the Big Ten in tackles for seven. Gentry also has three sacks and two forced fumbles this season.
The Trojans enter the first of three consecutive ranked matchups, starting with a road contest at No. 23 Illinois. If the offensive production to stay consistent, and defensive mistakes and penalties can get cleaned up, USC is in perfect position to secure their third straight conference win.