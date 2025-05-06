USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Underrated Before 2025 Season? Top-25 Rankings Snub
The USC Trojans are no stranger to preseason buzz, but the silence has been deafening this spring. Despite a much-improved defense, returning talent at key positions, and a top-ranked 2026 recruiting class, USC failed to crack the top 25 of a major post-spring college football rankings.
The question has to be asked: Was USC truly snubbed, or are national analysts simply waiting to be convinced?
To be clear, the skepticism isn’t entirely baseless. The Trojans finished 8–5 last season and were out of the College Football Playoff race before Halloween. But they closed the year on a high note, defeating Louisville 42–28 in the Holiday Bowl to finish 8–5 overall. That win featured a breakout performance from quarterback Miller Moss, who threw for six touchdowns and showed clear command of the offense, offering a promising glimpse of the post-Caleb Williams era.
However, the Trojans' transition took an unexpected turn when Moss announced he would transfer to Louisville for his final season. After starting nine games in 2024, Moss's departure leaves USC with a gap at quarterback, though the team remains hopeful about the development of backup quarterbacks and potential transfers. His exit means that new faces will have to step up to lead the offense in 2025, but USC's future in the quarterback position looks promising despite the shake-up.
Trojans coach Lincoln Riley spent the offseason addressing the most persistent weakness of his USC tenure: defense. The hiring of D’Anton Lynn as defensive coordinator brought instant credibility.
Lynn turned UCLA’s defense into a top-10 unit in just one season, and his arrival in Los Angeles is already making waves. The Trojans hit the transfer portal strategically, bolstering the front seven with experienced players and overhauling the defensive depth chart with a clear emphasis on physicality.
The USC Trojans’ offense finished spring practice with significant attention on several key players, notably sophomore running back Bryan Jackson, redshirt senior tight end Lake McRee, and junior offensive lineman Alani Noa.
Bryan Jackson, a sophomore running back, has shown great promise as a dynamic playmaker in the Trojan backfield. After a solid freshman campaign, Jackson is expected to take on a bigger role in 2025. Known for his speed and vision, Jackson can break off big runs and be a major asset in the rushing attack and the passing game. His development this spring is critical for USC, as the Trojans look to establish a more balanced offensive attack to complement their high-powered passing game.
In the tight end room, Lake McRee is a proven veteran, but was sidelined for the remainder of spring practice due to minor injuries. McRee played in 39 games with 16 starts over the past four seasons and is one of the few players remaining from the previous coaching staff.
On the offensive line, Alani Noa returns as a vital presence for the Trojans. The junior, who started in 12 games last season at right guard, will again be a key fixture in USC’s offensive front. Noa's consistency and leadership will be critical as the Trojans work to improve their line play, which remains an area of focus for the coaching staff.
Even if the 2025 Trojans aren’t championship-ready, their arrow is pointed up, and recruiting reflects that. USC currently holds the No. 1-ranked class for 2026, according to 247Sports, and continues to build momentum with blue-chip commitments on both sides of the ball. The Trojans are still after uncommitted prospects like linebacker Talanoa Ili, defensive lineman Nolan Wilson, and offensive tackle Sam Utu, representing a shift toward long-term roster development and physical Big Ten-style football.
That’s why the rankings snub feels off. Yes, USC must prove it can compete consistently in the Big Ten. Yes, last season included frustrating moments. However, post-spring rankings are supposed to be about more than just the past, they’re about trajectory, talent, and potential. On that front, the Trojans measure up.