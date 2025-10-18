All Trojans

Notre Dame Sends Emergency Game Alert for Lightning Before USC Game

The USC Trojans and Notre Dame Fighting Irish renew one of college football's storied rivalries but kickoff in South Bend could be delayed because of heavy rain and lightning flashes. Live updates as fans await the 96th edition of USC vs. Notre Dame.

Kendell Hollowell

Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman chat before the game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman chat before the game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 20 USC Trojan travel to the South Bend to face No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting in the latest, or perhaps the last edition of the most storied rivalries in college football. 

Heavy rain is coming down and there have been a few lightning flashes in the hours leading up into the kickoff. With kickoff scheduled in 90 minutes, Notre Dame is currently not letting fans into the stadium because of the lightning.

The team captains for USC in this contest will be quarterback Jayden Maiava, linebacker Eric Gentry, offensive tackle Tobias Raymond, long snapper Hank Pepper and defensive lineman Devan Thompkins.

This article will be updated before kickoff and during the game between USC and Notre Dame.

Preview

Live Score Updates USC Trojans Notre Dame Weather Lightning Delay Jayden Maiava CJ Carr Touchdown Rivalry
Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman chat before the game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Maiava is eager to avenge his two-interception performance in last season's regular season finale. Both of his interceptions were returned for touchdowns and sealed the Trojans fate in that game.

This season, Maiava has been phenomenal in his second season as the Trojans signal-caller. His leading target Makai Lemon was named a mid-season All-American and has emerged as an early favorite to win the Biletnikoff Award.

MORE: What Advanced Analytics Say About USC vs. Notre Dame Matchup


MORE: USC's Lincoln Riley Reveals Opinion on Future Rivalry Games vs. Notre Dame

MORE: Three Keys for USC Trojans to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive Against Notre Dame

In the backfield, USC was hit hard with injuries, losing Eli Sanders for the season and Waymond Jordan is expected to be out for the next 4-6 weeks after undergoing ankle surgery this week. In their place, redshirt freshman walk-on King Miller exploded for 158 yards on the ground.

Sophomore Bryan Jackson is fully healthy and will be able to compliment Miller for an entire game. The Trojans got some good news this week when freshman Harry Dalton returned to practice this week. Lincoln Riley said he and fellow freshman Riley Wormley, who worked his way back from a season-ending knee injury he suffered midway through his senior season, will both be available.

Notre Dame Offensive Attack

Live Score Updates USC Trojans Notre Dame Weather Lightning Delay Jayden Maiava CJ Carr Touchdown Rivalry
Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr throws a pass in the second half of a NCAA football game against NC State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Southern Cal played much better on the defensive side of the ball against Michigan last weekend. They made life difficult for five-star freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood and held a physical rushing attack in check.

The Trojans will face a much tougher Notre Dame offense this week, starting with star running back Jerimiyah Love and quarterback CJ Carr, who drew rave reviews from USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn.

"He can make every throw on the field. Some of the throws he males from the far hash all the way out to the field is impressive. So they do a good job. They make you cover the entire field. He's very poised in the pocket. He gets rid of the ball fast. He processes fast. It will be a big challeneg for our DBs."

Cornerback play has been a problem for the Trojans a majority of the season. They were much better a weak ago because of a fierce pass rush. They will need the defensive line to create the same issues this week.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published |Modified
Kendell Hollowell
KENDELL HOLLOWELL

Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.

Home/Football