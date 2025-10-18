Notre Dame Sends Emergency Game Alert for Lightning Before USC Game
The No. 20 USC Trojan travel to the South Bend to face No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting in the latest, or perhaps the last edition of the most storied rivalries in college football.
Heavy rain is coming down and there have been a few lightning flashes in the hours leading up into the kickoff. With kickoff scheduled in 90 minutes, Notre Dame is currently not letting fans into the stadium because of the lightning.
The team captains for USC in this contest will be quarterback Jayden Maiava, linebacker Eric Gentry, offensive tackle Tobias Raymond, long snapper Hank Pepper and defensive lineman Devan Thompkins.
Preview
Maiava is eager to avenge his two-interception performance in last season's regular season finale. Both of his interceptions were returned for touchdowns and sealed the Trojans fate in that game.
This season, Maiava has been phenomenal in his second season as the Trojans signal-caller. His leading target Makai Lemon was named a mid-season All-American and has emerged as an early favorite to win the Biletnikoff Award.
In the backfield, USC was hit hard with injuries, losing Eli Sanders for the season and Waymond Jordan is expected to be out for the next 4-6 weeks after undergoing ankle surgery this week. In their place, redshirt freshman walk-on King Miller exploded for 158 yards on the ground.
Sophomore Bryan Jackson is fully healthy and will be able to compliment Miller for an entire game. The Trojans got some good news this week when freshman Harry Dalton returned to practice this week. Lincoln Riley said he and fellow freshman Riley Wormley, who worked his way back from a season-ending knee injury he suffered midway through his senior season, will both be available.
Notre Dame Offensive Attack
Southern Cal played much better on the defensive side of the ball against Michigan last weekend. They made life difficult for five-star freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood and held a physical rushing attack in check.
The Trojans will face a much tougher Notre Dame offense this week, starting with star running back Jerimiyah Love and quarterback CJ Carr, who drew rave reviews from USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn.
"He can make every throw on the field. Some of the throws he males from the far hash all the way out to the field is impressive. So they do a good job. They make you cover the entire field. He's very poised in the pocket. He gets rid of the ball fast. He processes fast. It will be a big challeneg for our DBs."
Cornerback play has been a problem for the Trojans a majority of the season. They were much better a weak ago because of a fierce pass rush. They will need the defensive line to create the same issues this week.