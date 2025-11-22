Live Score Updates as USC Faces Oregon with Major College Football Playoff Implications
The No. 15 USC Trojans travel to No. 7 Oregon in a critical Big Ten clash to remain alive in the College Football Playoff race.
It will be the first matchup between the longtime west coast rivals as members of the Big Ten conference. Kickoff at Autzen Stadium is slated for 12:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on CBS.
Preview
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava leads a high-powered USC offense against a tough Oregon secondary. The Ducks rank first in the country passing defense and will have their hands full with star receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane.
Lemon is a strong candidate for the Biletnikoff Award, leading the country in receptions and third in receiving yards.
King Miller has stepped in for an injured Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders and kept the Trojans running game performing at a high level, but they are going to have to do it without starting left tackle Elijah Paige. The redshirt sophomore has missed three games this season, so they are prepared for his absence.
Defensively, the Trojans will be without safeties Kamari Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald, who both went down in the first half against Iowa last week. Which means it will be Christian Pierce and Kennedy Urlacher that occupies those two spots for USC.
And because Ramsey has been playing the nickel spot as well, true freshman Alex Graham will step into that role. The good news is, Pierce has started six games this season and Urlacher and Graham saw significant playing time a week ago.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore will have to operate without two of his receivers in freshman Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant. But the strength of the Ducks has been in the run game with Noah Whittington and freshman Jordon Davidson. Can the Trojans slow down a physical Oregon run game, will be the biggest question.
Playoff Implications
Because they already have two losses on their resume, USC has been in a must-win games for the last month to keep their playoff hopes alive and this week is no different.
The Trojans checked in at 15th in the latest rankings but with two games remaining, they still control their destiny.
For Oregon, they are still fighting to earn a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and still have their eyes on earning a first-round bye for the second year of the 12-team playoff.