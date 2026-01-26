USC Trojans Battling SEC Programs For Four-Star Recruit Jaden Upshaw

Four-star wide receiver Jaden Upshaw is a talented player from the 2027 recruiting class who remains uncommitted. The USC Trojans are among several teams making a push for Upshaw, who is narrowing down his final list of programs.

As the Trojans look to continue their recruiting momentum with the 2027 class, Upshaw revealed to 247Sports that he is down to six programs, which include USC.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

USC Trojans among Top Six for Jaden Upshaw

Upshaw is the No. 82 player in the nation, the No. 12 wide receiver, and the No. 10 player from Georgia, according to 247Sports. His top six programs include:

USC Trojans

Alabama Crimson Tide

Auburn Tigers

Miami Hurricanes

Tennessee Volunteers

Texas A&M Aggies

Jul 21, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Pac-12 Media Day at Resorts World Las Vegas. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“The coaches, especially coach [Dennis] Simmons, they are legit. Makai Lemon was a Biletnikoff winner. They know what they are doing with receivers,” Upshaw told 247Sports.

As one of the top wide receiver recruits, Upshaw can step right into USC coach Lincoln Riley’s system and become a playmaker. Upshaw competed in the Navy All-American Bowl, as did several USC signees and targets. He showed off his skills among the nation's best and can be one of the next star players for the Trojans.

USC Trojans’ Wide Receiver Success

In revealing why the Trojans stand out, Upshaw highlighted how USC develops its wide receivers. USC has a long history of sending wide receivers to the NFL, and that has not been different in the Riley era.

MORE: USC Fans Will Love Latest Makai Lemon NFL Draft Projection

MORE: The Underrated Reason Why The Gary Patterson Hire At USC Will Work

MORE: USC Trojans Fans Will Be Devastated If This UCLA Prediction Comes True

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

In the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, former USC wide receiver Jordan Addison was selected by the Minnesota Vikings. Addison was USC’s leading receiver in 2022, and while it was his lone season with the program, his time with the Trojans helped him become a first-round pick.

Oct 23, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) looks on after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

As Upshaw highlighted, USC wide receiver Makai Lemon is coming off a dominant season, earning the Biletnikoff Award. The award goes to the best receiver in college football, and after the season Lemon had, he rightfully earned it.

Lemon spent three seasons with the Trojans, improving each year. He finished the season ranked No. 7 in the FBS in receiving yards (1,156) and second in the Big Ten, only behind Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. He also scored 11 touchdowns. Lemon is projected to be selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

In addition to Lemon, USC wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane has been a playmaker, finishing the season with 745 receiving yards. He will be another wide receiver to watch forin the 2026 NFL Draft.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC wide receiver Makai Lemon speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

USC's wide receiver success is set to continue as the Trojans signed several talented players through the 2026 recruiting class. Four-star wide receivers Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Ethan "Boobie" Feaster are two incoming players who could earn playing time in their true freshman season with the Trojans.

If Upshaw commits to the Trojans, he could be one of the next great USC wide receivers and possibly become a first-round pick with his talent.

USC’s 2027 Recruiting Class

The Trojans have received a commitment from one player from the 2027 recruiting class, four-star cornerback Aayrn Washington.

USC holds the No. 1-ranked recruiting class of 2026, and with the players they are targeting, such as Upshaw, the Trojans are looking to continue their success in landing talented players across all positions.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES