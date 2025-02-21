USC Trojans' Makai Lemon Among Best Returning Receivers?
The USC Trojans, like most teams in college football, have had their roster impacted by the transfer portal. However, one position that remains as strong as ever, is the wide receiver group. The Trojans will go into the 2025 season with one of the best wide receiver duos in the country next season with Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane coming back to USC.
Both receivers are highly touted, but Lemon is among the best in the country at the position and heads into junior season as a real leader of the unit for the Trojans.
Lemon took a big jump in production during his sophomore campaign. After reeling in 52 receptions for 764 yards and three touchdowns this past season, the expectations for the junior wide receiver are sky-high coming into next season. Lemon was ranked as one of the ten best returning wide receivers by PFF. The California native was the No. 9 wide receiver on the list, in front of Florida's Eugene Wilson III and behind Texas A&M's Kevin Concepcion.
Lemon had two games during the 2024 season where he went for over 100 receiving yards. He did for the first time in his career in their Oct. 25 win over Rutgers. Lemon ran wild, scampering for 134 yards on four catches and one touchdown. He followed that game up with a nine catch, 133 yard performance vs. Notre Dame in their regular season finale.
In USC's Las Vegas Bowl win over Texas A&M, Lemon nearly broke the century mark for the third time this season, but a yard shy. He ended his season on a high note with 99 yards on six receptions and a bowl win.
Despite how talented Lemon is, the Trojans do not have a defined No. 1 wide receiver heading into spring ball. The two junior wide receivers in the starting 11, Lemon and Lane offer different skillsets than one another, thanks to their differing sizes.
Lemon, who is much more of a run after the catch type of player, is not the redzone threat that Lane is. Lane caught 43 passes for 525 yards and 12 touchdowns last season and is expected to have an even bigger role in his junior year.
USC coach Lincoln Riley will have a lot of experience and talent to work with for next season. The Trojans picked up Prince Strachan via the transfer portal. The former Boise State wide receiver had 25 catches for 304 yards and one touchdown last season and will factor into USC's plans at wide receiver for the season.
All of this works in favor for USC quarter Jayden Maiava, who is tasked with leading the Trojans back to the national spotlight after a disappointing 2024 season.