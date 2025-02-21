All Trojans

USC Trojans' Makai Lemon Among Best Returning Receivers?

The USC Trojans will return one of the best wide receivers in the country next year with Makai Lemon set to return for his junior season. Lemon will lead the Trojans' wide receiver group after a down year as a unit in 2024.

Gabriel Duarte

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) lost his helmet after a first down before he is stopped by Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Kobe King (41) in the second half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) lost his helmet after a first down before he is stopped by Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Kobe King (41) in the second half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans, like most teams in college football, have had their roster impacted by the transfer portal. However, one position that remains as strong as ever, is the wide receiver group. The Trojans will go into the 2025 season with one of the best wide receiver duos in the country next season with Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane coming back to USC.

Both receivers are highly touted, but Lemon is among the best in the country at the position and heads into junior season as a real leader of the unit for the Trojans.

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Utah State Aggies during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Lemon took a big jump in production during his sophomore campaign. After reeling in 52 receptions for 764 yards and three touchdowns this past season, the expectations for the junior wide receiver are sky-high coming into next season. Lemon was ranked as one of the ten best returning wide receivers by PFF. The California native was the No. 9 wide receiver on the list, in front of Florida's Eugene Wilson III and behind Texas A&M's Kevin Concepcion.

Lemon had two games during the 2024 season where he went for over 100 receiving yards. He did for the first time in his career in their Oct. 25 win over Rutgers. Lemon ran wild, scampering for 134 yards on four catches and one touchdown. He followed that game up with a nine catch, 133 yard performance vs. Notre Dame in their regular season finale.

In USC's Las Vegas Bowl win over Texas A&M, Lemon nearly broke the century mark for the third time this season, but a yard shy. He ended his season on a high note with 99 yards on six receptions and a bowl win.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates after scoring on a 6-yard touchdown reception against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Despite how talented Lemon is, the Trojans do not have a defined No. 1 wide receiver heading into spring ball. The two junior wide receivers in the starting 11, Lemon and Lane offer different skillsets than one another, thanks to their differing sizes.

Lemon, who is much more of a run after the catch type of player, is not the redzone threat that Lane is. Lane caught 43 passes for 525 yards and 12 touchdowns last season and is expected to have an even bigger role in his junior year.

USC coach Lincoln Riley will have a lot of experience and talent to work with for next season. The Trojans picked up Prince Strachan via the transfer portal. The former Boise State wide receiver had 25 catches for 304 yards and one touchdown last season and will factor into USC's plans at wide receiver for the season.

All of this works in favor for USC quarter Jayden Maiava, who is tasked with leading the Trojans back to the national spotlight after a disappointing 2024 season.

Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

