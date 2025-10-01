Makai Lemon Is Turning Heads and Making a Midseason MVP Case
There's plenty of options to go when naming a midseason MVP for the USC Trojans. On the offensive side of the ball alone, there is multiple options to go with. From quarterback Jayden Maiava, who is the second-leading passer in college football, to running back Waymond Jordan, the second-leading rusher in the Big Ten, the Trojans aren't short on playmakers.
However, USC wide receiver Makai Lemon is the one shining the brightest. Through five games, Lemon has reeled in 35 receptions for 589 yards and five touchdowns. He leads college football in receiving yards and has been a true game-changer for USC's offense, earning him the midseason MVP award for the Trojans.
Game-Changing Wide Receiver
To begin his junior season, Lemon has racked up over 100 yards in three out of five games. When USC has needed their star wide receiver the most, he's delivered. Although the Trojans lost to Illinois 34-32, Lemon had a career-high 11 catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns.
In their first Big Ten home win of the season vs. Michigan State, Lemon had eight receptions for 127 yards and two total touchdowns.
Lemon has been extremely prolific early in the season for the Trojans this year. During USC's 59-20 win over Georgia Southern, he brought in only four catches, but had a career-high 158 yards and two touchdowns.
USC has never had a player finish as college football's receiving yards leader, making Lemon on pace to do something no one has ever done in program history.
Maiava has been clutch for the Trojans this season, but having weapons like Lemon and fellow wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane makes life easy for any quarterback.
Getting Lemon The Ball
The runner-up in for USC's midseason MVP award, Maiava has been nothing short of efficient In his first full season as the Trojans' starting quarterback, Maiava has relied heavily on Lemon. And for good reason as Maiava has developed a nice connection with the junior wide receiver.
Maiava has thrown for 1,587 yards and 11 touchdowns this seasons with only one interception. The yard total is the second-highest in the country behind Baylor's Sawyer Robertson.
MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers in USC Trojans' First Loss To Illinois
MORE: Why Transfer Lineman Bear Alexander is Thriving at Oregon After Rocky USC Exit
MORE: Former USC Quarterbacks Helping Make Trojans History in NFL
Partner In Crime
Lemon makes up half of one of the top wide receiver duos in the country. Lane and Lemon are two of top wide receiver prospects in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.
Lane is the second-leading wide receiver on the Trojans. He's appeared in four out of five games and has reeled in 13 catches for 278 yards and one touchdown. Lane and Lemon make up for more than half of USC's production through the air.
It wouldn't be a surprise to see both pass catchers end up in the discussion for being All-Big Ten selections at the end of the season, that's how talented they are.