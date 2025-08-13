Miami Dolphins Receiver Tahj Washington Turns Heads In NFL Debut
The Miami Dolphins opened up their 2025 NFL preseason schedule on Sunday against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. While Bears second-year quarterback Caleb Williams didn't see playing time, former USC Trojans wide receiver Tahj Washington did, as he made his preseason debut.
The Dolphins selected Washington with the 241st overall pick in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Dolphins fans who made the trip up north to the Windy City witnessed an exciting debut from the former USC star.
Washington's Preseason Performance
In the Dolphins' preseason opener on Sunday against the Bears, which ended in a 24-24 tie, Washington impressed at wide receiver, recording three catches for 53 yards in his Miami debut. His performance impressed Dolphins fans and even caught the attention of ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick.
This performance is a promising start for Washington after missing his entire rookie season with the Dolphins, suffering from a leg injury. For him to be getting attention from a top NFL analyst proves he has a shot of making a significant impact on the Dolphins roster.
Now, Washington, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the offense must shift focus to a joint practice with the Detroit Lions. Tagovailoa expressed frustration with the offense after being unable to "jump-start" or find momentum in the offense. Hopefully, Miami can get it together before it's next preseason game.
Washington's College Career
Washington spent the first two seasons of his college career with Memphis before transferring to USC in 2021. Washington played at USC from 2021 to 2023 and was one of quarterback Caleb Williams' most reliable wide receivers on offense.
In his redshirt senior season with the Trojans, Washington led USC in receiving, collecting 59 catches for 1,062 yards and eight touchdowns. He finished his USC career with 2,449 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. In 2022, Washington was named to the All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention for his performance in his redshirt junior season.
What to Expect from Washington Next
Washington is currently fighting for a roster spot on the Dolphins and has the rest of training camp and two more preseason games to prove that he belongs in the NFL.
The Dolphins will travel to Detroit to take on the Lions on Saturday before returning home to Miami for their final preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 23rd.
Washington should see playing time for the Dolphins in the next two preseason games, and USC fans will be rooting for him to earn a roster spot on Miami's final 53-man roster for the 2025 NFL season. Washington would be joining a Dolphins wide receiver group that features Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Dee Eskridge, and Malik Washington, among others.
Assuming all goes well the rest of the preseason for Washington, we could be seeing him in game action when the Dolphins open up their 2025 season against the Indianapolis Colts on September 7th at Lucas Oil Stadium.