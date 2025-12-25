Michael Pittman Jr. Gets Candid About Being Perfect In Indianapolis

Former USC star wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has been a pivotal receiver in the NFL since he was drafted in 2020. This season, the Indianapolis Colts are in a unique position with a recent quarterback change with 44 year-old Philip Rivers.

Pittman's produced a solid 2025 season campaign so far, but has expressed that his work is far from over with the season nearing a close.

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Colts, Pittman See Room For Improvement

The 8-7 Colts enter a dangerous time regarding their NFL Playoff chances. The Colts, who were once 7-2, have gone a 1-5 losing streak since the injuries of quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson, hence the arrival of Rivers. For Pittman, his season apart of the Colts pass game has been solid, but shared with On3 there is always room for improvement.

“I mean, it can always be better,” Pittman told On3. “I mean, for me, I don’t want to say I’m not happy with it because it’s not over. There’s still a lot to go out. But when I look at it, I mean, there’s definitely more out there. I’m a guy that always strives to be perfect, which is not really attainable in football."

Pittman was one of the stronger receivers to come out of USC, his 6-foot-4 frame and elite route-running sets him apart from others, and also thrives in red-zone situations. Since his arrival in Indianapolis, he's one of the few receivers to record multiple 1,000+ receiving yard seasons, multiple 100+ receptions seasons and was named a captain for the 2024 season.

MORE: USC Trojans Battling Recruiting Powerhouses for Five-Star Safety



MORE: What Ethan "Boobie" Feaster's State Championship Heroics Mean For USC Recruiting

MORE: What USC's Betting Odds vs. TCU Says About Trojans Amid Opt Outs

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Oct 28, 2017; Tempe, AZ, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (6) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Back to his college days, Pittman was a talented USC receiver, who was surrounding by elite company in Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London and Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. He closed out his time in South Central after four seasons with 2,519 receiving yards on 171 receptions, 19 touchdowns All Pac-12 honors and Second Team All-American honors.

Pittman's Embodied "Wide Receiver U" Standard At USC

Sep 7, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Drake London (15), wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (6) and running back Vavae Malepeai (29) celebrate after a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal in the second half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC defeated Stanford 45-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans have a knack for producing NFL-caliber wide receivers, and Pittman is a perfect example of the USC to NFL pipeline. Through his three seasons at USC, the five-star prospect coming out of high school as the No. 2 receiver in the class and in the state of California.

His 2019 season at USC set the stage for his NFL career to take off, and paved a path for receivers like Minnesota Vikings Jordan Addison and London to follow suit after his departure. In his final season at USC, Pittman recorded 1,275 receiving yards on 101 receptions and 11 total touchdowns. He also secured wins over then-No. 10 Utah, where he recorded 232 receiving yards, and then-No. 23 Stanford.

Pittman was also named a Biletnikoff Award Finalist, and a Pop Warner National College Football Award winner, awarded to college football's most influential graduating senior or graduate student who thrives on the field, classroom and community.

PIttman and Co On Thin Ice For NFL Playoffs

Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) looks on after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Pittman and the Colts are on thin ice when it comes to their playoff scenarios, especially following their recent Monday Night Football 48-27 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Indianapolis will have to win in both week 17 and 18, and the Houston Texans must lose to the Los Angeles Chargers in week 18 for them to see the postseason.

The addition of Rivers leading the offense was the hope of a resurgence for the Colts, put them back in the AFC spotlight. Since, Rivers is 0-2 as starting quarterback. Now, the Colts face first year coach Liam Coen and the Jacksonville Jaguars at home for their final home game of 2025.

The Jaguars have been the team to beat towards the back end of the season, and officially clinched their playoff spot sit after the Colts' loss to the 49ers. The Colts' offense with Pittman and Co will have to keep up with quarterback Trevor Lawrence to make a run and hold onto their Playoff dreams.

If Pittman believes there's still room to grow in the Colts' final two games of the season, his breakout finale will have to start against the Jaguars on his home turf.

Recommended Articles