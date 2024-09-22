All Trojans

Michigan's Sherrone Moore on USC Trojans' Defense: 'Knew We Could Generate Yards'

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore spoke in his postgame comments following the 27-24 win over the USC Trojans about the Wolverines rushing attack. Michigan cruised to 291 rushing yards against the Trojans' defense.

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore shakes hands with USC head coach Lincoln Riley after 27-24 win at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Michigan Wolverines had a good feeling heading into Saturday's matchup against the USC Trojans. Coach Sherrone Moore was confident that his team's strength would bode well against the Trojans.

"We felt like we needed to possess the ball. We needed to be successful in the run game to keep their offense off the field," Moore said in his postgame comments following Michigan's 27-24 victory in Ann Arbor. "We knew we could generate some yards on the ground."

The philosophy worked for the Wolverines, as Michigan trampled over the Trojans' defense with 45 carries for 291 total rushing yards. USC gave up 6.5 yards per carry, and allowed a late 63-yard run from running back Kalel Mullings on third down from the Michigan 20 yard line.

Mullins would end his day running in for 159 yards on 17 carries, including two touchdowns.

Michigan running back Kalel Mullings (20) runs against USC linebacker Mason Cobb (13) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite Moore insisting that Michigan needed to "control the clock", USC did edge out the Wolverines in time of possession with 30 minutes and 42 seconds. The Trojans had a different philosophy offensively, passing 52 times in the contest compared to Michigan's 12.

Moore added that the Wolverines' defense had their best performance of the season, and the team awarded their defensive coordinator with the win.

"The (defensive) line had four sacks, and I think a lot of those sacks were on four-man rushes. I thought coach Wink Martindale did an outstanding job, (we) gave him the game ball in the locker room. The mix of coverage, the mix of blitz, the mix of looks, All types of things that kept (Miller Moss) guessing," Moore said.

Sep 21, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) passes in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Moore continued that Moss' talent concerned Michigan, but the Wolverines' defensive tenacity was a factor in keeping the Trojans' quarterback off his rhythm.

"Miller Moss is a good player. We hit him a lot," Moore said. "It was a great job, a great game plan, and I'm proud of them."

Moore commented that Martindale had said earlier in the contest that Michigan defensive back Will Johnson was due for a big play.

Michigan defensive back Will Johnson (2) celebrates a touchdown after intercepting USC quarterback Miller Moss (7) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Wink said 'he's going to get one'," Moore said. "They're going to test him. He's going to get one."

Johnson, a projected top 10 NFL draft pick, made a game changing interception which he returned for a 42-yard touchdown in the third quarter, reading a pass from Moss and running untouched to give Michigan a 10-point lead. Johnson would later leave the contest in the fourth quarter and would not return.

No. 18 Michigan was an underdog entering the contest, as betting lines had the Trojans as 4.5 point favorites despite being on the road in Ann Arbor. Moore said that his team kept their internal belief throughout the week during practices leading into the top 25 matchup.

Michigan defensive back Makari Paige (7), left, and defensive back Jyaire Hill (20) tackle USC wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I could answer that in so many ways. The way we look at it, we are just trying to go one-and-oh every week. We're not going to worry about what people say about us," Moore said.

Moore ended saying that his team did an "outstanding job" and that he "enjoyed the win" over the Trojans. Michigan continues Big Ten play battling Minnesota in week five. USC returns to the Los Angeles Coliseum to take on Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 12:30 p.m.

