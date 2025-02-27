Michigan Wolverines Battling USC Trojans For No.1 Recruit From Hawaii, Malakai Lee
The USC Trojans have been surging in recent weeks on the recruiting front. After landing four-stars Simote Katoanga and Jonas Williams, the Trojans currently hold the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle according to 247Sports.
Although USC is making headway on the recruiting trails, they have yet to get an offensive line commit in their 2026 recruiting class. One of their top targets still remains on the market in Malakai Lee. The No. 1 player from the state of Hawai'i and the No. 14 offensive tackle in the class according to 247Sports, Lee is a priority target for USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans' coaching staff.
The good news continues to roll in for USC as Steve Wiltfong of On3 said the Trojans are to be considered the favorites moving forward in Lee's recruitment.
“USC is on the top six for the No. 1 recruit in Hawaii in Honolulu (Hawaii) Kamehameha Secondary’s Malakai Lee. The Trojans and Michigan appear to be at the top of that group. I’d lean USC right now,” Wiltfong said.
Lee spoke with On3 about why he narrowed his recruitment down to USC, Michigan, Texas, Georgia, BYU and Alabama.
“I narrowed down my choices by looking at some of the relationships I’ve built with the coaches and staff and whether I can see myself playing in that program. I realize Hawaii is not easy to travel to and so I am grateful to all the coaches that flew out here to meet with me and my family," Lee said.
Wiltfong put in a prediction in On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine for the Trojans to land the Hawai'i native.
The immediate future of the position group is a bit of a mystery, so the potential addition of Lee would go a long way in securing stability for the unit.
USC reeled in two four-star tackles in Alex Payne and Aaron Dunn from their 2025 recruiting class. Both players won't be factors in the upcoming season, but figure to be long-term solutions at the tackle positions. They also signed one guard in the 2025 cycle in three-star recruit Willi Wascher.
In the transfer portal, the Trojans went out and signed two offensive lineman. Syracuse transfer J'Onre Reed made the move to USC and will slot in as the team's projected starting center. Alongside Reed, the Trojans brought in DJ Wingfield, who has experience playing at tackle and guard.
The two transfers pair nicely with their returning starters in Alani Noa and Elijah Paige. Expect Tobias Raymond to be in the mix for the other tackle spot opposite of Paige. Raymond didn't disappoint when USC called upon him late in the season and into the bowl game.