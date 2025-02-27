All Trojans

Michigan Wolverines Battling USC Trojans For No.1 Recruit From Hawaii, Malakai Lee

The USC Trojans have been active in building out the best class in the 2026 recruiting cycle. The Trojans and Michigan Wolverines are battling for four-star offensive tackle Malakai Lee. Will the No. 1 player from the state of Hawai'i choose Lincoln Riley or Sherrone Moore's team?

Gabriel Duarte

Jan 19, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines head football coach Sherrone Moore fires up the crowd in overtime of the basketball game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Jan 19, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines head football coach Sherrone Moore fires up the crowd in overtime of the basketball game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans have been surging in recent weeks on the recruiting front. After landing four-stars Simote Katoanga and Jonas Williams, the Trojans currently hold the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle according to 247Sports.

Although USC is making headway on the recruiting trails, they have yet to get an offensive line commit in their 2026 recruiting class. One of their top targets still remains on the market in Malakai Lee. The No. 1 player from the state of Hawai'i and the No. 14 offensive tackle in the class according to 247Sports, Lee is a priority target for USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans' coaching staff.

us
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The good news continues to roll in for USC as Steve Wiltfong of On3 said the Trojans are to be considered the favorites moving forward in Lee's recruitment.

“USC is on the top six for the No. 1 recruit in Hawaii in Honolulu (Hawaii) Kamehameha Secondary’s Malakai Lee. The Trojans and Michigan appear to be at the top of that group. I’d lean USC right now,” Wiltfong said.

Lee spoke with On3 about why he narrowed his recruitment down to USC, Michigan, Texas, Georgia, BYU and Alabama.

“I narrowed down my choices by looking at some of the relationships I’ve built with the coaches and staff and whether I can see myself playing in that program. I realize Hawaii is not easy to travel to and so I am grateful to all the coaches that flew out here to meet with me and my family," Lee said.

Wiltfong put in a prediction in On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine for the Trojans to land the Hawai'i native.

MORE: Predicting Every Game Of USC Trojans' 2025 Schedule

MORE: Chicago Bears' Quarterback Caleb Williams Stars In Commercial With Jim McMahon

MORE: Can USC Trojans Land Elite Recruit Titan Davis over Penn State, Michigan, Texas?

MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting Class Surges To No. 1 After Flipping Elite Quarterback Jonas Williams

us
Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Elijah Paige (72) during halftime against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The immediate future of the position group is a bit of a mystery, so the potential addition of Lee would go a long way in securing stability for the unit.

USC reeled in two four-star tackles in Alex Payne and Aaron Dunn from their 2025 recruiting class. Both players won't be factors in the upcoming season, but figure to be long-term solutions at the tackle positions. They also signed one guard in the 2025 cycle in three-star recruit Willi Wascher.

In the transfer portal, the Trojans went out and signed two offensive lineman. Syracuse transfer J'Onre Reed made the move to USC and will slot in as the team's projected starting center. Alongside Reed, the Trojans brought in DJ Wingfield, who has experience playing at tackle and guard.

The two transfers pair nicely with their returning starters in Alani Noa and Elijah Paige. Expect Tobias Raymond to be in the mix for the other tackle spot opposite of Paige. Raymond didn't disappoint when USC called upon him late in the season and into the bowl game.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

Home/Football