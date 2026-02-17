Why Mike Ekeler is Lincoln Riley's Most Important Position Hire

There are three facets in football, and new USC special team's coordinator and linebackers coach Mike Ekeler can help dramatically improve two of them.

“This is an exciting return to USC for Mike and his family,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley in a statement. “Mike’s special teams and linebacker units are elite, and he brings 23 years of Power Four experience on staffs that have produced some of the nation’s finest defenses and special teams. We’re thrilled to welcome him back to Los Angeles as part of our program.”

Elevating Linebacker Room under Gary Patterson

Nov 28, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers assistant coach Mike Ekeler (left) watches warmups before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

USC is in need of culture change on the defensive side of the ball and Ekeler’s energetic and passionate personality is a perfect fit.

The Trojans linebackers fell short of expectations in 2025 and were largely inconsistent as a group.

Eric Gentry is gone but Desman Stephens, who started all 13 games at Mike linebacker returns. The rising junior is still growing into the linebacker position but the addition of Ekeler and having a full season under his belt is massive for his development.

The same can be said Jadyn Walker, who showed plenty of flashes in his first season of college football, after missing his entire freshman year with a shoulder injury. Walker saw action in 13 games, including five starts when the Trojans went with their 4-3 defense, instead of the 4-2-5. He is projected to start alongside Stephens in 2026.

Southern Cal added Washington transfer Deven Bryant, and were able to retain key reserves Ta’Mere Robinson and Elijah Newby. And then USC signed three linebackers in the 2026 cycle in four-stars Talanoa Ili and Shaun Scott and three-star Taylor Johnson.

Ekeler brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the linebacker room, with 23 seasons of coaching at the FBS level.

Before he became the special teams coordinator for Nebraska this past season, Ekeler was the Tennessee outside linebackers coach for four seasons, where he coached an All-SEC First Team outside linebacker in each of his final three seasons.

Elevating the Trojans' returning linebackers to All-Conference level defenders would a phenomenal step in the program changing its defensive narrative. Ekeler will coach linebacker alongside Rob Ryan, who joined the staff last season and AJ Howard, who was promoted from analyst to full-time outside linebackers coach.

Mike Ekeler's Impact on Special Teams Unit

Sep 6, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers assistant coach Mike Ekeler crosses arms with linebacker Marques Watson-Trent (33) during warmups before the game against the Akron Zips at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Kick and punt coverage proved to be a problem in two of the Trojans three losses in the regular season.

In week 8, after taking a lead over Notre Dame late in the third quarter, USC proceeded to give up a 100-yard kickoff return to Jadarian Price on the ensuing kickoff and never led again.

In week 13 against Oregon, the Trojans gave up a punt return touchdown in the second quarter, where Malik Benson raced down the field 85 yards untouched and USC spent the rest of the game trying to play catch-up.

In 2025, Ekeler was instrumental in Nebraska dramatically improving its special teams unit. The Cornhuskers blocked three field goals and two punts and did not allow any blocked punts or field goals. Plays such as of those can flip momentum in games and with a daunting schedule next fall, USC will be in dire need of some.

Tennessee Outside Linebackers/Special Teams Coordinator Mike Ekeler during Tennessee football's third practice at Anderson Training Facility in Knoxville, Tenn. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Kns Tennessee Football Third Practice | Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Nebraska ranked 12th nationally in kick return defense and 13th in yards per kick return and saw its kick and punt returner earn All-Conference honors. In Ekeler’s four seasons with the Vols, they ranked either first or second in the SEC in punt return average.

Attitude and effort define special teams and there might not be a better coach in college football that Ekeler that can get the most of his players in that area.

