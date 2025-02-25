Minnesota Vikings General Manager Comments on Sam Darnold's Future In NFL Free Agency
After a sensational 2024 season, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold is slated to be one of the top available free agents in the NFL offseason. Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah recently commented on the former USC Trojans quarterback's future with Minnesota.
"I was telling my staff if I could have thought of a brain teaser, of an experiment to think through, that would have been a pretty tough one where, Pro Bowl quarterback, win all those games and then lose to two (the Lions and Rams) twice," said Adofo-Mensah.
"And so that was really kind of the core of our off season, really thinking through that holistically," the Vikings general manager continued. "Trying not to be overweighted by those eight quarters, but not to under-weigh those last two games."
Darnold led Minnesota to a 14-3 record in the regular season, only losing to the Los Angeles Rams and the Detroit Lions twice. After signing a one-year contract worth $10 million, Darnold has left Minnesota and Adofo-Mensah with one of the more difficult free agent decisions around the league.
The situation is made more complicated by Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy and his recovery from knee surgery. The Vikings selected McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but he missed his entire rookie season after suffering a torn meniscus in the Minnesota's first preseason game.
Will Adofo-Mensah sign Darnold to a long-term deal over $100 million despite having McCarthy on the roster? The former USC Trojans quarterback is reportedly receiving interest from teams like the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
In the final week of the regular season, Darnold and the Vikings faced the Lions with the No. 1 seed in the NFC on the line. Detroit beat Minnesota 31-9, clinching first-round bye and home-field advantage in the playoffs. Darnold had one of his worst games of the season, throwing no touchdowns and two interceptions to go along with 166 passing yards.
As a result, the Vikings were bounced down to the the No. 5 seed in the NFC bracket, setting up a matchup between Minnesota and the Los Angeles Rams in the wild card round. The Rams ended the Vikings' season with a 27-9 win. Darnold finished with 245 passing yards, including one touchdown and one interception.
After struggling in some of the biggest games of the season, Darnold's future remains one of the most intriguing storylines of the NFL offseason.
Other teams in need of a quarterback that might be interested in the former USC Trojans quarterback include the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants. With no shortage of suitors, where will the former USC Trojan be playing in 2025?