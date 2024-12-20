Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison Best Receiver Duo In The NFL?

One reason why the Vikings lead the NFL in 20 yd+ completions? They have *two* receivers who can take the top off of defenses. On the pod, @Foxworth24 and I discussed Jordan Addison's development and why it matters a lot.



🎧: https://t.co/kjmaEZ0Hbf



📺: https://t.co/AKPY35WNur pic.twitter.com/xGce9XHVpc