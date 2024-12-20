Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison Best Receiver Duo In The NFL?
Minnesota Vikings second-year wide receiver Jordan Addison is morphing into a star right before the very eyes of the football world. After an impressive rookie campaign in which Addison racked up 911 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns, the former USC Trojans receiver quickly stamped his first-round draft status and has performed as well as the Vikings organization could’ve hoped for.
With three regular-season games remaining, Addison has 51 receptions, 771 receiving yards, seven receiving touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown. Addison is just 229 receiving yards away from reaching the 1,000-yard milestone for the first time in his young career.
“I don’t think Addison gets talked about in that 1B category of like a DeVonta Smith for example in Philadelphia. But, I’m starting to think he belongs there. He has really blown me away this year,” said ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes.
Addison and teammate Justin Jefferson are widely considered one of the best wide receiver duos in the National Football League and Addison’s consistent play is the reason why. Of course, Jefferson is one of the very best in the game and draws a certain level of attention, but Addison isn’t excelling because he’s running free and open, he’s stretching the field and making contested catches at a high rate.
Addison and Jefferson are one of just two wide receiver duos to have 2,000 or more combined receiving yards this season. Addison and Jefferson also rank first and second in reception rate at 25 or more yards. The Vikings as a team lead the NFL in receptions of 20 or more yards largely due to the duo. Everyone knows how great Jefferson is, but Addison is making his mark alongside him.
“He's probably going to hate that I say this, but he's not the largest human. He'll probably text me about it or something. He's not the largest human. He still plays like he's six-five and he will go up and get the ball in traffic," said Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams about his former USC Trojan teammate.
"All these different things, and then it comes down to his detail and his routes. I think he's, if not the best, one of the best — that I've played with for sure — in the league at route running and getting open and things like that. Super happy for him and excited for his future," Williams continued
That’s honestly the best description of the way Addison plays. He’s not the biggest or the fastest, but he’s a gamer, as the kids say. Pro Football Focus has charted Jordan Addison with a 72.7% contested catch win rate, the best percentage in the NFL. For such a wiry player at 5-11, 175 pounds, Addison plays far beyond that frame.
Addison is not only growing in reputation for what he does on the field but for what he wears on it as well. The wide receiver is an Adidas athlete who has been profiled weekly for his player-exclusive cleats that go viral. When you couple the elements beyond that playing field with great play on the field, the star only burns brighter.
