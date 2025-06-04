Minnesota Vikings Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon ACL Injury Update
After a promising NFL rookie campaign, the Minnesota Vikings had high expectations for cornerback Mekhi Blackmon heading into his second season.
However, the optimism ended abruptly when the former USC Trojans defensive back suffered a torn ACL during the Vikings first practice of training camp last July. Almost a year later, Blackmon returned to the field last week as Minnesota began OTA’s (organization team activities).
The Vikings have been cautious with the third-year cornerback this offseason, having him only participating in individual drills, but Blackmon is just grateful to be back.
“I was a fan for the whole season just watching them guys play. I would say, how the season went it really helped my get through it a lot but being out here with the guys is a blessing,” Blackmon said.
Blackmon played four seasons at Colorado before transferring to USC in 2022 for his final season of eligibility. In his lone season with the Trojans, he recorded 66 total tackles, 17 passes defended, three interceptions and a forced fumble, which earned him First Team All-Pac-12 and Third Team AP All-American honors.
The Vikings selected Blackmon with the 102th overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he appeared in 15 games, including three starts, recording 41 tackles, three tackles for loss, eight passes defensed, an interception and a fumble recovery.
Having Blackmon back on the field is a major boost for the Minnesota secondary that ranked 29th in passing yards allowed per game last season. Blackmon is in position to earn a full-time starting role in 2025.
The Vikings elected not to re-sign veteran Stephon Gilmore, who they signed in August, following Blackmon’s injury. Minnesota did sign former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers and Houston Texans cornerback Jeff Okudah, the former No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, who is now on his fourth team.
Second-year cornerback Dwight McGlothern went undrafted in 2024 but made the initial 53-man roster and appeared in five games.
Byron Murphy, the Vikings versatile defensive backs plays in the slot and the outside. He earned his first Pro Bowl nod last season and was rewarded with a three-year extension worth $54 million in the offseason. Cornerback Tavierre Thomas comes over from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is on his third team in as many seasons.
“I see a lot of stuff on Twitter. Y’all know. A lot of people are concerned about our room. I would say we have a real good room,” Blackmon said.
The Vikings will return to the practice field on Thursday, May 5 before holding mandatory minicamp on June 10-12 and one more week of OTA’s on June 16-18. The official start to training camp has not been announced but will begin sometime in late July.