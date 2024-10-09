All Trojans

Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold To Lead USC Trojans Out of Tunnel vs. Penn State

Former USC Trojans and current Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold will be leading the Trojans out of the tunnel on Saturday against the Penn State Nittany Lions. Can Darnold help provide some magic to get USC back on track?

Oct 6, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws the ball against the New York Jets in the first half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws the ball against the New York Jets in the first half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Former USC Trojans and current Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold will lead the Trojans out of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum when they take on the No. 4 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday afternoon.

Back in 2017, Darnold was the Trojans quarterback in a 52-49 win over Penn State in the Rose Bowl.  

Darnold is having a breakout season in 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings, so hopefully he can provide some good "mojo" in a Trojan upset win over Penn State. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS.

Sam Darnold’s Rose Bowl vs. Penn State

Jan 2, 2017; Pasadena, CA, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass against the Penn State Nittany Lions d
Jan 2, 2017; Pasadena, CA, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 103rd Rose Bowl at Rose Bowl. USC defeated Penn State 52-49 in the highest scoring game in Rose Bowl history. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sam Darnold played in one of the greatest Rose Bowl games in recent memory. The USC Trojans beat Penn State 52-49, and Darnold was incredible. He finished 33 for 53 with 453 passing yards and five touchdowns.   

Overall, in Darnold’s two seasons at USC, he threw for 7229 yards, 57 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions. He added another 137 yards on the ground and seven rushing touchdowns. 

Darnold was selected third overall in the 2018 NFL draft by the New York Jets. He was in New York for the first three seasons of his career before going to Carolina for two seasons. In 2023, he was the San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback behind Brock Purdy. In 2024, he got his chance to be a starting quarterback again with the Minnesota Vikings. He has seized the opportunity. 

Darnold’s Vikings Off to 5-0 Start

Oct 6, 2024; Tottenham, ENG; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) after the 17-23 win against New York Jets at Tott
Oct 6, 2024; Tottenham, ENG; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) after the 17-23 win against New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shaun Brooks-Imagn Images / Shaun Brooks-Imagn Images

Sam Darnold was signed by the Minnesota Vikings in the offseason, appearing to be a backup/mentor for Vikings rookie quarterback JJ McCarthy. McCarthy suffered a season-ending injury in the preseason, opening the door for Darnold's resurgence.

The Vikings were looked at as a team that would be in the NFC North cellar with a preseason win total of 6.5 games, according to BetMGM. Darnold has been incredible and the Vikings are one of only two teams without a loss on the season. The only other undefeated team is the back-to-back defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Darnold has thrown 1111 yards, 11 touchdowns, and four interceptions through five games. If the season were to end today, he would be among the favorites to win the NFL MVP award.

For a player whose career as a starting quarterback in the NFL looked over, Darnold has completely changed that narrative. A lot of credit must also be given to Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell

The 2024 Minnesota Vikings have been the best story thus far in the NFL season. Can they keep their undefeated season alive in their next game against the Detroit Lions?

