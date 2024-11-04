Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold, Jordan Addison Connect For All-Trojans Touchdown
In a Sunday Night Football matchup in primetime between the 5-2 Minnesota Vikings and 4-4 Indianapolis Colts, former USC Trojans took over the game. Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold connected with wide receiver Jordan Addison for a third-quarter touchdown to tie the contest at 7-7.
Both players attended the University of Southern California and are now finding major success in a team in playoff contention. The Vikings are looking to bounce back from a two-game losing streak, and plays like this are momentum-shifting.
Darnold entered the game with 1,610 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, and only five interceptions. His 14 passing touchdowns rank sixth in the NFL and easily mark the best start to a season in Darnold’s tumultuous career. With weapons like wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Addison, tight end T.J. Hockenson, and running back Aaron Jones, Darnold is having success with a good supporting cast.
Addison, who has battled with injuries this season, came into this game with 14 receptions, 231 yards, and one touchdown. Tonight, he’s finally gotten back in the endzone and looks as healthy as he’s been in a long time. With four receptions and a touchdown halfway through the third quarter, this game can be the confidence-builder Addison needs to get back to the form that saw him as one of the best rookies in the NFL.
