All Trojans

Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Extends Touchdown Streak to Six Game Against Packers

Former USC Trojans wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and the 6-1 Detroit Lions are facing the 6-2 Green Bay Packers in a meeting between NFC North foes. Early in the second quarter, St. Brown caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Jared Goff to extend his touchdown streak to six games.

Kyron Samuels

Nov 3, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) catches a pass in front of Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) to score a touchdown during the second quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) catches a pass in front of Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) to score a touchdown during the second quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

In a marquee NFC North division matchup between the 6-1 Detroit Lions and the 6-2 Green Bay Packers, the stakes are incredibly high. Add in the fact that these are heated rivals, and it’s the game of the week in the historic Lambeau Field, and the excitement around this one feels even more amplified than usual. 

Coming into the game, Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had a five-game touchdown streak. Early in the second quarter, on a pivotal goal line fourth-down play, St. Brown hauled in a pass from quarterback Jared Goff to extend that streak to six games. 

St. Brown entered Sunday ranked fourth in the NFL with five touchdown receptions, No. 12 in the NFL with 41 receptions, and top-25 in receiving yards with 408. Already improving on those totals, St. Brown is primed for a big day. With the absence of wide receiver Jameson Williams, serving a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy, St. Browns’ consistency is much needed, as well as his blocking ability on the perimeter.

With a win over the Green Bay Packers, especially on the road, the Detroit Lions could take a commanding 2-0 lead in the NFC North, with three of the next four division games being on their home field. St. Brown is on pace for another one thousand-yard and ten-touchdown season, and with the plays he’s making consistently, that might be the base level for what he can do this season. If the Lions are to continue their hit streak, keeping St. Brown involved will be pivotal. 

MORE: USC Trojans Upset By Washington Huskies: 'Unacceptable' Says Lincoln Riley


MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Defends USC After Washington Loss: Close To 'Frickin’ Unbelievable'

MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: Five-Star Julian Lewis Setting High School Records, Potential Flip?

MORE: USC Trojans Battling Notre Dame for Top-100 Linebacker Recruit Madden Faraimo

MORE: Stefon Diggs Injury: Houston Texans' Receiver Robert Woods Increased Role?

MORE: USC Trojans Losing QB Commit Julian Lewis To Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes?

MORE: Houston Texans' Calen Bullock vs. New York Jets' Aaron Rodgers: Rookie Of The Year Case?

MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Takes Blame for Commanders Loss: 'We Will Play Better'

MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Addresses Controversial Decision to Close Practices from Media

Published
Kyron Samuels
KYRON SAMUELS

Kyron Samuels is a former college and professional football player now a writer, analyst, & digital host. Kyron is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and contributes to Oregon Ducks on SI. A graduate and letterman at Jacksonville State University, Samuels was a three-year starter, two-time all-conference, and won three consecutive conference titles. After a four-year professional stint between the AFL & XFL, Samuels retired from football. In 2022, Samuels was inducted into the Fairhope Athletic Hall of Fame. Post-playing career, Samuels has become a credentialed sports media member covering the NFL, UFL, USFL, & college football. The NFL Combine, Reese’s Senior Bowl, & East-West Shrine Bowl are amongst the events Kyron has covered. As a guest and host, Samuels has been featured on ESPNRadio, FoxSportsRadio, & IHeartRadio. Outside of sports media, Samuels works as a scouting consultant and has experience coaching at the collegiate level.

Home/Football