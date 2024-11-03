Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Extends Touchdown Streak to Six Game Against Packers
In a marquee NFC North division matchup between the 6-1 Detroit Lions and the 6-2 Green Bay Packers, the stakes are incredibly high. Add in the fact that these are heated rivals, and it’s the game of the week in the historic Lambeau Field, and the excitement around this one feels even more amplified than usual.
Coming into the game, Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had a five-game touchdown streak. Early in the second quarter, on a pivotal goal line fourth-down play, St. Brown hauled in a pass from quarterback Jared Goff to extend that streak to six games.
St. Brown entered Sunday ranked fourth in the NFL with five touchdown receptions, No. 12 in the NFL with 41 receptions, and top-25 in receiving yards with 408. Already improving on those totals, St. Brown is primed for a big day. With the absence of wide receiver Jameson Williams, serving a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy, St. Browns’ consistency is much needed, as well as his blocking ability on the perimeter.
With a win over the Green Bay Packers, especially on the road, the Detroit Lions could take a commanding 2-0 lead in the NFC North, with three of the next four division games being on their home field. St. Brown is on pace for another one thousand-yard and ten-touchdown season, and with the plays he’s making consistently, that might be the base level for what he can do this season. If the Lions are to continue their hit streak, keeping St. Brown involved will be pivotal.
