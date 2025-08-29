Missouri State Bears' Reveal Depth Chart Ahead of Week 1 Matchup With USC Trojans
The USC Trojans will face off against new FBS member, Missouri State, on Saturday night to open up the 2025 season. The Trojans enter the 2025 season with their sights on competing for a spot in the College Football Playoff in Lincoln Riley's fourth season as coach.
USC is a huge favorite in their season opener, as they are favored by 35.5 points according to ESPN Bet Sportsbook. While USC should win easily over the Bears, crazier things have happened in college football.
In preparation for their first game as an FBS college football program, Missouri State coach Ryan Beard recently released the team's depth chart for the matchup against the Trojans. These are the players that USC will need to look out for to start the season with a victory.
Quarterbacks
Jacob Clark is set to return as the starting quarterback for the Bears this season. Clark is coming off an efficient 2024 season with the Bears that resulted in an 8-4 finish. Clark recorded 3,604 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and six interceptions last season.
Clark has the potential to be a quarterback at the NFL level, and his first step to proving that this season is a strong performance against USC on Saturday night.
Wide Receivers
Missouri State has a talented group of wide receivers entering the 2025 season. Starting wide receivers for the Bears this season include Jmariyar Robinson, Dash Luke, and Makai Cope. Tristian Gardner, Isaiah McMorris, and Ronnel Johnson are set to be the backups in the wide receiver group.
Robinson is one of the only returning wide receivers for the Bears, as the other players in their room enter their first season with Missouri State, with some coming through the transfer portal.
Running Backs
Shomari Lawrence and Ramone Green Jr are the two running backs that will be featured in Missouri State's running back room this season. Lawrence has rushed for 1,509 yards and nine touchdowns in his five seasons with South Dakota and Florida International. Green Jr has rushed for ten carries for 29 yards in two seasons with the Bears.
Tight Ends
Hayden Hagler is set to be the leader in the tight end room for the Bears, with freshman Jeron Askren being the second option. Hagler has played in two seasons with Jackson State and one with Marshall, recording 106 yards and four touchdowns in his career.
Offensive Line
Missouri State's five starters on their offensive line include left tackle Cristian Loaiza, left guard Ebubdike Nnabugwu, center Cash Hudson, right guard Mark Hutchinson, and right tackle Erick Cade. Makhete Gueye, Justin Curtis, Logan Scrivner, and Justin Curtis, and Noah Gardner are set to be the backups for the Bears' offensive line.
Cornerbacks
Thomas Anderson, Jordan Dunbar, Dylan Dixson, and Dyaln Simmons will be featured as the starters for the Bears at cornerback this season. Navonn Barrett and Darryon Taylor will play as backup corners for the Bears.
Simmons and Dixson are players to watch at corner for the Bears against USC, as they each recorded 21 total tackles last season.
Safeties
J.J. O'Neal, Christian Ford, and Maguire Neal start at safety for the Bears, with Khalil Anderson listed as a backup. O'Neil is a key player for the Trojans to look out for when throwing long passes downfield. The senior safety collected 23 solo tackles and an interception last season.
Linebackers
Cooper Roy, Jared Lloyd, and Kanye Young highlight the linebacker room for Missouri State with Grayson Cutchlow, Jalen Brooks, and Jashawn Cooper as second options. Young was one of the leading defenders for the Bears in 2024, recording 46 tackles, two sacks, and an interception. Cooper is another valuable returner at linebacker after a 2024 season where he finished with 19 tackles.
Defensive Line
The Bears come into USC with a new starting five defensive line that includes Davon Townley Jr, DJ Wesolak, Giles Tchio, Ryan Williams, Tim Brantley Jr, Dezmond Bane, Sterling Smithson, Ahmad Poole, and Mitchell Toney will also be contributors on the Bears' defensive line.