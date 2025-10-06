All Trojans

Most Exciting Storylines In The USC Trojans vs. Michigan Prime Time Matchup

The USC Trojans are hosting the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines in one of the biggest games of the week 7 college football slate. Both teams are fighting to stay alive in the College Football Playoff hunt and a win will go a long way in their CFP resume.

Gabriel Duarte

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) is tackled by Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Hudauri Hines (4) during the second quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) is tackled by Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Hudauri Hines (4) during the second quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
In this story:

Coming out of their bye week, the USC Trojans are playing in one of the biggest games of the week 7 slate in college football. The Trojans host No. 15 Michigan in a Big Ten battle that will be critical in determining how the rest of the season will go for USC.

Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and his team will need to do everything they can in order to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive and defeat Michigan at home this weekend.

Must-Watch TV

USC trojans lincoln riley college football playoff big ten Recruiting NIL Michigan Wolverines Bryce Underwood Jayden Maiava
Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Before even thinking about the CFP, both USC and Michigan are still alive in the race for the Big Ten Championship. No. 1 Ohio State and No. 3 Oregon are currently expected to play in the conference title game after Penn State's upset loss to UCLA.

However, No. 8 Indiana and Michigan are also undefeated in conference play, while USC and No. 17 Illinois are considered the top contenders with one loss.

Putting Last Year In The Rear View

USC trojans lincoln riley college football playoff big ten Recruiting NIL Michigan Wolverines Bryce Underwood Jayden Maiava
Sep 21, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (78) celebrates a stop in the second half against the USC Trojans at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

After last season's game at the Big House where Michigan came away as the 27-24 winners vs. USC, this season's game is also shaping up to be a good one. Although both teams come into the game with a loss, plenty is still on the line, including their chances of making the CFP.

In that game, USC got off to a slow start in the first half and scored only three points, which came in the second quarter.

MORE: Reinforcements Arriving Soon for USC Trojans Defense, Secondary

MORE: What Michigan's Performance Against Wisconsin Means For USC Trojans Showdown

MORE: USC Trojans Incoming Quarterback Recruit Sets Impressive Record

Game Breakdown

USC trojans lincoln riley college football playoff big ten Recruiting NIL Michigan Wolverines Bryce Underwood Jayden Maiava
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) talks with Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

USC's offense, led by quarterback Jayden Maiava, has looked really formidable to begin the season. Maiava is statistically one of the best quarterbacks in the country right now and has some of the best weapons in the Big Ten at his disposal.

The Trojans opened up as -1.5 point favorites vs. the Wolverines according to ESPN BET, but have since moved up to -2.5 point favorites. It will be interesting to see where the line will be prior to kickoff.

Coming off a 24-10 win over Wisconsin last week, Michigan didn't play perfectly in the home win, but did enough defensively to stifle the Badgers. Michigan's defensive unit is among the best in the country and will be hard to find consistent success against.

If USC just keeps their foot on the gas offensively they will outscore Michigan, but if the Trojans' defense plays the way they did vs. Illinois, it could be a long night for the Men of Troy.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood is getting better by the week, but still has a big test in front of him with a road game at USC. The Trojans must take advantage of playing at home vs. a freshman quarterback if they want to come out on top.

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

Home/Football