Most Exciting Storylines In The USC Trojans vs. Michigan Prime Time Matchup

Coming out of their bye week, the USC Trojans are playing in one of the biggest games of the week 7 slate in college football. The Trojans host No. 15 Michigan in a Big Ten battle that will be critical in determining how the rest of the season will go for USC.
Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and his team will need to do everything they can in order to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive and defeat Michigan at home this weekend.
Must-Watch TV
Before even thinking about the CFP, both USC and Michigan are still alive in the race for the Big Ten Championship. No. 1 Ohio State and No. 3 Oregon are currently expected to play in the conference title game after Penn State's upset loss to UCLA.
However, No. 8 Indiana and Michigan are also undefeated in conference play, while USC and No. 17 Illinois are considered the top contenders with one loss.
Putting Last Year In The Rear View
After last season's game at the Big House where Michigan came away as the 27-24 winners vs. USC, this season's game is also shaping up to be a good one. Although both teams come into the game with a loss, plenty is still on the line, including their chances of making the CFP.
In that game, USC got off to a slow start in the first half and scored only three points, which came in the second quarter.
Game Breakdown
USC's offense, led by quarterback Jayden Maiava, has looked really formidable to begin the season. Maiava is statistically one of the best quarterbacks in the country right now and has some of the best weapons in the Big Ten at his disposal.
The Trojans opened up as -1.5 point favorites vs. the Wolverines according to ESPN BET, but have since moved up to -2.5 point favorites. It will be interesting to see where the line will be prior to kickoff.
Coming off a 24-10 win over Wisconsin last week, Michigan didn't play perfectly in the home win, but did enough defensively to stifle the Badgers. Michigan's defensive unit is among the best in the country and will be hard to find consistent success against.
If USC just keeps their foot on the gas offensively they will outscore Michigan, but if the Trojans' defense plays the way they did vs. Illinois, it could be a long night for the Men of Troy.
Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood is getting better by the week, but still has a big test in front of him with a road game at USC. The Trojans must take advantage of playing at home vs. a freshman quarterback if they want to come out on top.
