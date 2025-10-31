All Trojans

Nebraska Cornhuskers Pulling Out All the Stops Ahead of USC Matchup

Back on the Big Ten stage, the No. 23 USC Trojans travel to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a high stakes matchup. The Cornhuskers pulled out all the stops ahead of their home game, including a "blackout" and new field design for the game.

Teddy King

Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule walks on the field during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule walks on the field during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 23 USC Trojans hit the road to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers in week 10, and both teams enter with two losses, raising the stakes as each looks to keep its respective postseason path alive

The matchup between two historic brands of college football already has energy to it, and Nebraska is only adding to the excitement with a blackout. Not only will the Cornhuskers players be wearing special uniforms, Nebraska also announced that the field will also be painted black.

Between coach Matt Rhule’s recent contract extension and the blackout-themed matchup in prime time, Nebraska is doing everything and more to bring the heat. 

Nebraska Shares New Field, End Zone Design For USC Game

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Nebraska Cornhuskers Matt Rhule Contract Extension College Football Playoff Big Ten Troy Dannen CFP
Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) stands on the sidelines during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

What the Cornhuskers just recently debuted was the black themed field design to match the game’s “Back in Black” jerseys they plan to wear against the Trojans. Additionally, the Cornhuskers hung up black Nebraska flags outside the stadium, ringing in the theme before fans stepped inside the stadium. 

The tease originally came from Nebraska Athletic Director, Troy Dannen, who shared an exciting reveal ahead of their matchup with the No. 23 Trojans

The design is still the original font and format of a traditional Nebraska home game, but the twist is the black “N” logo, as well as black end zones to tie in the jerseys. 

Bringing in new jerseys, paired with a fresh field design, adds a hostile message to the Trojans entering Cornhusker territory, despite being Nebraska being the 6.5 point underdog, per ESPN Analytics, entering the game.  

But what if there was another piece of news that even added more spark and excitement to Nebraska’s ranked matchup, and something that solidified hope in Rhule leading the Cornhuskers. 

Matt Rhule Signs Contract Extension Days Before USC Matchup

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Nebraska Cornhuskers Matt Rhule Contract Extension College Football Playoff Big Ten Troy Dannen CFP
Aug 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule walks onto the field during warmups before the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The breaking news that hit Lincoln, Nebraska on Thursday was the contract extension Rhule signed, adding two more years to his tenure. 

Rhule signed a two-year extension that cements his role until 2032. Rhule’s buyout also jumped from $5 million to $15 million in the extension, adding protection against other schools looking to pursue him.

Prior to the extension, Rhule was one of Penn State’s top candidates as their head coach, especially considering his Pennsylvania background and relationship with Penn State athletic director Pat Kraft. 

MORE: This USC X-Factor Could Change Everything Against Nebraska

MORE: Weather Concerns Mount For USC Trojans at Nebraska

MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting Next Potential Travis Hunter In Elite Five-Star Prospect

Rhule’s news gives Cornhusker fans a sigh of relief, knowing their coach is not actively a part of the nine different open coaching roles, making Saturday a new level of competition as the Nebraska head coach. 

But what does this mean for the Trojans? It means Nebraska could come out firing on all cylinders to protect their two-losses. 

The Trojans have the chance to bring an extra competitive edge, coming out hungry after suffering a week 8 loss for two weeks, with a bye weekend separating the loss and their upcoming road contest. 

Why USC vs. Nebraska Is A College Football Playoff Elimination Game

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Nebraska Cornhuskers Matt Rhule Contract Extension College Football Playoff Big Ten Troy Dannen CFP
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

For a competitive and talented conference like the Big Ten, the College Football Playoff race tightens by the week, with chaos across every conference. In the Big Ten alone, five programs currently have two losses, including Nebraska and USC.

With the path that undefeated Indiana, Ohio State and a one-loss Oregon team are on, their entry into the Playoff looks fairly smooth. If another Big Ten team wants to make their case as a fourth team in, the CFP committee will turn to the two-loss teams. 

The Trojans have earned mixed reviews of playoff chances, especially between their Michigan upset that skyrocketed their odds, followed by a road loss at No. 12 Notre Dame, and their odds dropping significantly. 

vvvv
Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

USC currently has a 15.4 percent chance of making the CFP, per ESPN FPI, and Nebraska having a 0.6 percent chance of getting in the 12-team field. 

Ahead of the 5-2 USC Trojans matchup against the 6-2 Cornhuskers, one team will suffer a third loss come Saturday, and end any remaining playoff dreams.

The Trojans head back into Big Ten competition, and will face the Cornhuskers in Lincoln, Nebraska on Nov. 1 at 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC. 

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published |Modified
Teddy King
TEDDY KING

Teddy King is a reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints games and Super Bowl LIX, as well as in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She was also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.

Home/Football