Nebraska Cornhuskers Pulling Out All the Stops Ahead of USC Matchup
The No. 23 USC Trojans hit the road to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers in week 10, and both teams enter with two losses, raising the stakes as each looks to keep its respective postseason path alive
The matchup between two historic brands of college football already has energy to it, and Nebraska is only adding to the excitement with a blackout. Not only will the Cornhuskers players be wearing special uniforms, Nebraska also announced that the field will also be painted black.
Between coach Matt Rhule’s recent contract extension and the blackout-themed matchup in prime time, Nebraska is doing everything and more to bring the heat.
Nebraska Shares New Field, End Zone Design For USC Game
What the Cornhuskers just recently debuted was the black themed field design to match the game’s “Back in Black” jerseys they plan to wear against the Trojans. Additionally, the Cornhuskers hung up black Nebraska flags outside the stadium, ringing in the theme before fans stepped inside the stadium.
The tease originally came from Nebraska Athletic Director, Troy Dannen, who shared an exciting reveal ahead of their matchup with the No. 23 Trojans
The design is still the original font and format of a traditional Nebraska home game, but the twist is the black “N” logo, as well as black end zones to tie in the jerseys.
Bringing in new jerseys, paired with a fresh field design, adds a hostile message to the Trojans entering Cornhusker territory, despite being Nebraska being the 6.5 point underdog, per ESPN Analytics, entering the game.
But what if there was another piece of news that even added more spark and excitement to Nebraska’s ranked matchup, and something that solidified hope in Rhule leading the Cornhuskers.
Matt Rhule Signs Contract Extension Days Before USC Matchup
The breaking news that hit Lincoln, Nebraska on Thursday was the contract extension Rhule signed, adding two more years to his tenure.
Rhule signed a two-year extension that cements his role until 2032. Rhule’s buyout also jumped from $5 million to $15 million in the extension, adding protection against other schools looking to pursue him.
Prior to the extension, Rhule was one of Penn State’s top candidates as their head coach, especially considering his Pennsylvania background and relationship with Penn State athletic director Pat Kraft.
Rhule’s news gives Cornhusker fans a sigh of relief, knowing their coach is not actively a part of the nine different open coaching roles, making Saturday a new level of competition as the Nebraska head coach.
But what does this mean for the Trojans? It means Nebraska could come out firing on all cylinders to protect their two-losses.
The Trojans have the chance to bring an extra competitive edge, coming out hungry after suffering a week 8 loss for two weeks, with a bye weekend separating the loss and their upcoming road contest.
Why USC vs. Nebraska Is A College Football Playoff Elimination Game
For a competitive and talented conference like the Big Ten, the College Football Playoff race tightens by the week, with chaos across every conference. In the Big Ten alone, five programs currently have two losses, including Nebraska and USC.
With the path that undefeated Indiana, Ohio State and a one-loss Oregon team are on, their entry into the Playoff looks fairly smooth. If another Big Ten team wants to make their case as a fourth team in, the CFP committee will turn to the two-loss teams.
The Trojans have earned mixed reviews of playoff chances, especially between their Michigan upset that skyrocketed their odds, followed by a road loss at No. 12 Notre Dame, and their odds dropping significantly.
USC currently has a 15.4 percent chance of making the CFP, per ESPN FPI, and Nebraska having a 0.6 percent chance of getting in the 12-team field.
Ahead of the 5-2 USC Trojans matchup against the 6-2 Cornhuskers, one team will suffer a third loss come Saturday, and end any remaining playoff dreams.
The Trojans head back into Big Ten competition, and will face the Cornhuskers in Lincoln, Nebraska on Nov. 1 at 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC.
