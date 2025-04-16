New Finalist For USC Trojans 5-Star Recruiting Target Ryder Lyons?
The USC Trojans are in the running for class of 2026 five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons. Rivals’ national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney provided an update on Lyons earlier this week and gave a prediction for a surprise team that could be a finalist for him.
Ole Miss Rebels, A Finalist For Five-Star Quarterback Ryder Lyons?
Gorney said that there has “been a lot of chatter” when it comes to Ole Miss and Lyons’s recruitment. The relationship between Lyons and Rebels coach Lane Kiffin is reportedly “strong.”
“There has been a lot of chatter about Ole Miss once again in his recruitment…There has been some whispers that Lyons isn’t crazy about the location, but his relationship with coach Lane Kiffin is strong,” Gorney said. “It was a big sign that Lyons recently returned to Oxford with his mother as it seemed like the Rebels were slipping a little bit, but now they’re very much back in it and will be a finalist in his recruitment.”
Earlier in the recruiting process, it looked like Lyons was going to stay in his home state and be a USC Trojan. The odds of that happening have shrunk dramatically, despite the proximity to home and Lyons’ older brother Walker currently being a tight end for Trojans.
“At one point, it looked like the Folsom, California star quarterback was all but set for USC, but then four-star Jonas Williams flipped from Oregon to the Trojans. Still, Lyons visited USC after that pledge although that ship might have sailed," Gorney said.
Jonas Williams is also a class of 2026 quarterback recruit that was initially committed to Oregon before flipping to USC in late February of this year. With a quarterback not committed to Oregon at this time, the door is open for someone like Lyons. He isn’t the only with Oregon towards the top of their list. Four-star quarterback Jared Curtis is also one of Ducks coach Dan Lanning’s targets.
Ryder Lyons’ Evaluation
Ryder Lyons is a 6-2, 215 pound quarterback out of Folsom, California. Lyons is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 3 quarterback in the class of 2026 according to 247Sports. He was evaluated by national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins in March of 2024.
“Lyons is on a short list when talking about the top overall signal caller in the ’26 class,” Biggins said. “At the SoCal Elite 11 Camp, he showed off one of the quickest releases in the camp, the ability to make throws from in and out ofd the pocket, and was accurate to all three levels of the field. His 36-inch vertical jump was second highest in the camp and he combines rare physical tools with an advanced feel for the position.”
Lyons has official visits set with USC, Oregon, and BYU coming up in June.