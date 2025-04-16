All Trojans

New Finalist For USC Trojans 5-Star Recruiting Target Ryder Lyons?

The USC Trojans have been in pursuit of class of 2026 quarterback recruit Ryder Lyons. It was reported earlier that the Ole Miss Rebels could be a potential finalist for the five-star signal-caller out of Folsom, California.

Cory Pappas

St. Bonaventure's Dylan Dunst tackles Folsom quarterback Ryder Lyons during the fourth quarter of the CIF-State Division 1-A state championship bowl at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. St. Bonaventure lost 20-14.
St. Bonaventure's Dylan Dunst tackles Folsom quarterback Ryder Lyons during the fourth quarter of the CIF-State Division 1-A state championship bowl at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. St. Bonaventure lost 20-14. / JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The USC Trojans are in the running for class of 2026 five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons. Rivals’ national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney provided an update on Lyons earlier this week and gave a prediction for a surprise team that could be a finalist for him. 

Ole Miss Rebels, A Finalist For Five-Star Quarterback Ryder Lyons?

Gorney said that there has “been a lot of chatter” when it comes to Ole Miss and Lyons’s recruitment. The relationship between Lyons and Rebels coach Lane Kiffin is reportedly “strong.”

“There has been a lot of chatter about Ole Miss once again in his recruitment…There has been some whispers that Lyons isn’t crazy about the location, but his relationship with coach Lane Kiffin is strong,” Gorney said. “It was a big sign that Lyons recently returned to Oxford with his mother as it seemed like the Rebels were slipping a little bit, but now they’re very much back in it and will be a finalist in his recruitment.”

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts near the end of the game during the s
Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts near the end of the game during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Earlier in the recruiting process, it looked like Lyons was going to stay in his home state and be a USC Trojan. The odds of that happening have shrunk dramatically, despite the proximity to home and Lyons’ older brother Walker currently being a tight end for Trojans. 

“At one point, it looked like the Folsom, California star quarterback was all but set for USC, but then four-star Jonas Williams flipped from Oregon to the Trojans. Still, Lyons visited USC after that pledge although that ship might have sailed," Gorney said.

Jonas Williams is also a class of 2026 quarterback recruit that was initially committed to Oregon before flipping to USC in late February of this year. With a quarterback not committed to Oregon at this time, the door is open for someone like Lyons. He isn’t the only with Oregon towards the top of their list. Four-star quarterback Jared Curtis is also one of Ducks coach Dan Lanning’s targets.

MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Host Elite Recruit Trenton Henderson

MORE: What Los Angeles Lakers' Bronny James Said After First NBA Start

MORE: USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins Injury Update From Unrivaled Coach Phil Handy

Ryder Lyons’ Evaluation

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley greets quarterback Jayden Ma
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley greets quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) after scoring a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Ryder Lyons is a 6-2, 215 pound quarterback out of Folsom, California. Lyons is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 3 quarterback in the class of 2026 according to 247Sports. He was evaluated by national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins in March of 2024.

“Lyons is on a short list when talking about the top overall signal caller in the ’26 class,” Biggins said. “At the SoCal Elite 11 Camp, he showed off one of the quickest releases in the camp, the ability to make throws from in and out ofd the pocket, and was accurate to all three levels of the field. His 36-inch vertical jump was second highest in the camp and he combines rare physical tools with an advanced feel for the position.”

Lyons has official visits set with USC, Oregon, and BYU coming up in June. 

feed

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football