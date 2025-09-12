Son Of Former NFL All-Pro Sets Recruiting Visit With USC Trojans
Four-star recruit Gaige Weddle is one of the top prospects from the class of 2028. Though it is early in Weddle’s recruitment, he is a stellar athlete and the son of former NFL All-Pro Eric Weddle.
Per the Rivals Industry Ranking, Weddle is the No. 20 recruit in the nation, the No. 1 athlete, and the No. 2 player from California. He is one of the most versatile athletes, playing both safety and quarterback. Being one of the top recruits in both the nation and California, the USC Trojans are making an early push for Weddle.
Weddle Sets Fall Visits
Weddle recently set up fall visits with several top schools, including the USC Trojans. According to Rivals, Weddle will have a visit with the Trojans on Oct. 11 when USC faces the Michigan Wolverines.
Michigan is one of USC’s most important games on the schedule, as both programs aim to build upon their respective 2024 seasons. With Weddle and other recruits expected to be on campus for the matchup, a win will not only help USC this season, but could help the program make a strong push for the talented recruit.
In addition to visiting USC, Weddle told Rivals he has a visit with the Utah Utes on Nov. 22 and the BYU Cougars on Nov. 29. Utah could be a tough competitor in Weddle’s recruitment, as it is his father's alma mater. Weddle is still showing interest elsewhere, and as the in-state program, USC can put up a fight.
How USC Can Land Weddle
The USC Trojans being the in-state program is one of the many reasons the program has a good shot at recruiting Weddle. While playing both quarterback and safety, USC defensive backs coach Doug Belk has been the lead recruiter for the elite athlete.
Having Belk as the lead recruiter for Weddle could help land one of the top prospects. Belk has been one of the top recruiters in the nation, and a major reason USC has the No. 1 recruiting class of 2026. Weddle is a high-profile prospect from the class of 2028, and having Belk build a relationship with him early can help the Trojans land the No. 1 athlete.
After his visit in February, which was his first time on campus, Weddle spoke to On3 about why USC stands out.
“This was my first visit to USC and first time to really meet the coaches and spend time with them,” Weddle told On3. “With that being said, I thought the staff was really put together. Each coach spent time to talk to me, introduce themselves, and tell me a little about their school. The new facility was really exciting to see being built. That place will be awesome when done.”
“What really stood out was the culture and how the coaching staff is rebuilding this team. I liked their vision and direction of where they’re going. A big positive is knowing the scheme I run in high school is similar to theirs, which gives me confidence to come and compete right away if I decide to go here,” Weddle continued.
USC’s new football facility is being built and is set to open in 2026, and will be ready by the time the class of 2028 arrives. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans have the chance to make a big impression on Weddle during his fall visit, which could keep the program in the running to land the No. 1 athlete.