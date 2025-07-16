NFL Analyst Predicts Breakout Season for Houston Texans’ Budding Defensive Star
It didn’t take long for Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock to show why he became an All-American during his time with the USC Trojans.
The 6-foot-3 Bullock picked off Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson late in the first half of his first career NFL game. He went onto lead all rookies in interceptions with five and pass breakups with 11, which earned him PFWA All-Rookie team honors
Houston selected the former USC defensive back in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he quickly became of the league’s top cover safeties. His ability to change the game at any given moment was evident during his three years as a starter at Southern Cal and carried over into his rookie campaign with the Texans.
Bullock recently worked out with former NFL safety and Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark, who played 13 seasons, primarily with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Clark played alongside the late great Sean Taylor during his two seasons in Washington and then next to USC legend Troy Polamalu for eight seasons in Pittsburgh.
Clark currently serves as an NFL analyst for ESPN, but is also the founder of the nationally recognized “DB Precision” program, where he personally trains collegiate and NFL defensive backs. Clark took to his personal social media to rave about Bullock.
“If you want to be early on a breakout star for the 2025 season push all of your chips to the middle of the table on Texan’s safety Calen Bullock! All Pro caliber talent who is working on the little things daily,” he wrote on X.
New Texans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson has only been around Bullock for a few months, but the seven-year pro called him “phenomenal” when talking with Clark on the "Pivot Podcast".
Bullock just turned 22 years old in April and has only begun to scratch the surface. He’s got a new number, switching from No. 21 to No. 2, but the same mindset of putting in the work to take his game to the next level. He spoke during the Texans mandatory minicamp about where he wants to improve heading into his sophomore season.
“Play recognition. Knowing what to expect on down and distance, going out there so I could play faster, instead of just going out there and playing on my athleticism," Bullock said. "Being a student of the game and really taking advantage of all of my opportunities. It’s a lot of plays out there I left on the field. I felt that if I would have made I would have been in the conversations with the top safeties that everyone talks about.”
Bullock is part of a young and talented secondary, led by 24-year-old fourth-year cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who earned first-team All-Pro honors last season.
Houston selected cornerback Kamari Lassiter in the second round of last year’s draft and like Bullock, found a long-term starter in the secondary. Lassiter was impressive during his rookie season as well, recording three interceptions and 10 pass breakups.
The Texans selected USC defensive back Jaylin Smith in the third round of this year's NFL draft, reuniniting him with Bullock. Smith and Bullock both signed with the Trojans in the 2021 cycle.