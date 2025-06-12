Atlanta Falcons' Michael Penix Jr. Makes Bold Prediction About Drake London
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2024, recording career-highs in receptions (100), receiving yards (1,271) and receiving touchdowns (9).
He ranked in the top 10 in all three categories and still, the third-year from USC was snubbed from the Pro Bowl. When asked this week during mandatory minicamp if London is underappreciated, Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. stated, “he won’t after this year.”
Atlanta selected Penix with the eighth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He replaced Kirk Cousins as the starting quarterback for the final three games of his rookie year and quickly develop a strong rapport with London. In those contests, London reeled in 22 receptions for 352 yards and two touchdowns.
There’s plenty of reason for the Falcons to be excited about their quarterback-receiver combination. Penix has displayed the mesmerizing arm talent in offseason workouts that led to him earning First-Team All-American honors and winning the Maxwell Award, which is presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football during his final season at the University of Washington.
And it’s what ultimately led to the Falcons deciding they couldn’t pass on Penix, despite signing Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract just the month before.
“He’s an amazing player and he has a freakin arm sling on him,” London said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I’m excited to go out there and throw the pigskin with him and see what we can do as a wide receiver core and quarterback room.”
London was excellent at USC. He has 160 career receptions for 2,153 yards for a 13.5 average per catch with 15 touchdowns, plus a 2-yard run and a tackle. He has 9 career 100-yard receiving games. He is the only Trojan ever to twice have 15 or more catches in a game.
London's Falcons could be massively improved from last season.
Before selecting Georgia edge rusher Jalon Walker (15th overall) and Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. (26th overall) in the first round in this year’s NFL Draft, the Falcons had invested heavy draft capital on the offensive side of the ball.
Atlanta drafted an offensive player inside the top 10 in the previous four drafts. First was tight end Kyle Pitts (4th overall) in 2021, London (8th overall) in 2022, running back Bijan Robinson (8th overall) in 2023 and then finally Penix in 2024.
Pitts has been underwhelming in his four seasons, and appears to be on his last chance, if he’s not dealt this summer. Pitts still is only 24 years old, which is a year younger than Penix, 25. And having Penix under center could change his fortunes. London has shown an upwards trajectory in his three seasons.
After a solid rookie season, Robinson was sensational this past season, totaling 1,456 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, while adding 61 receptions for 431 yards and a touchdown. Robinson had some lofty admiration when he spoke about Penix this week.
“If he touched the ball every play and the defense knew every play, we’d still make big plays, Robinson said. “He’s that guy. The guy when you go to a little league game and there’s always that one kid who stands out, that never gets tackled, scores every time he touches the ball, that’s him, but in the NFL. So, think about that. He does unreal stuff. Stuff I’ve never seen. He’s a special player, and as many times as we can get the ball in his hands, we’re going to do it.”