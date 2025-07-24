Former NFL Coach's Energy Goes Viral at USC Trojans Practice
One of the biggest and most promising coaching additions for the USC Trojans this offseason was Rob Ryan – the Trojans’ linebackers coach and assistant head coach for defense.
The addition of Ryan comes at the loss of former linebackers coach Mike Entz, who was hired by Fresno State as their new head coach.
Ryan is best known for his animated personality and football IQ – and has already brought hope with a veteran defense leading into year two in the Big Ten. With fall practice underway, Ryan has already instilled the energy and passion into the linebacker room, with one instance going viral on the internet.
Bringing Ryan and his impressive resume onto the Trojan staff was a simple decision that was in the best interest of the USC Football program.
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley released a statement when Ryan was released – sharing the excitement that surrounds Ryan’s hiring, and his expertise joining Los Angeles.
"Rob Ryan is one of the most accomplished defensive coaches in NFL history. With over two decades of NFL experience, he will immediately bolster our staff as we continue our climb here at USC. He has coached some of the NFL's top players, including numerous Hall of Famers and All-Pro selections. We're thrilled to welcome Coach Ryan and his family to our program," Riley wrote in a press release.
Second-year defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn has already made significant strides with the USC defense, proving he has the tools to turn the unit into a physical, hard-hitting force. Adding Ryan into the mix is a huge gain for the development of Lynn’s defense.
Ryan has 24 seasons of NFL experience under his belt as well as two Super Bowl rings as linebackers coach for the New England Patriots. He also spent time as defensive coordinator with the then-Oakland Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
Analyst Lorenzo Reyna discussed Ryan’s new venture with USC and how he has already made an impact on the Trojans defense.
"Riley pulled off the bold move to grab the veteran NFL assistant in January. Ryan then delivered a unique introduction during his opening presser. Ryan is bound to rise as a major hit in L.A. Not just for the city media, but for Riley and the USC defense.” Reyna said on Clutch Pointz. “The Trojans will rely on his wealth of knowledge plus fiery persona. He’s already impacting recruiting — as Ryan flexed following Talanoa Ili choosing USC over UCLA. Ryan earned credit for winning over the four-star linebacker on June 15.”
Reyna spoke on Ryan’s enthusiasm towards linebacker Eric Gentry – who returns to the Trojans defense full-time following injuries last season.
"He gets Eric Gentry to unleash too this season. Ryan boldly proclaimed Gentry can cover Brock Bowers of the Las Vegas Raiders right now. Verbally illustrating Gentry’s uncanny athleticism with that prediction. Ryan, though, is coming in to toughen up a Trojans defense that most fans called soft last season. Plus improve a unit that’s often struggled throughout Riley’s time as head coach."
With the two defensive minded coaches working together this season, under the leadership of Riley, this Trojan defense could be more dangerous than fans are anticipating.