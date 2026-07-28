Arizona Cardinals Lead Klashi Market on Worst NFL Record This Season

The Arizona Cardinals will “see red” all season long in the loss column as Kalshi projects that they’ll finish with the worst record in the league. The Arizona Cardinals have a 30% chance to finish with the worst regular-season record.

The Cardinals are the only team in the 30% range, with the Miami Dolphins trailing at 22%. Kalshi’s NFL market will grade based on which team has the worst regular-season record. If two or more teams have the same worst record, Kalshi goes off the NFL tiebreaker rules to settle. Trading $10 on the Cardinals to finish with the worst record profits $25.22 if they do finish worst.

NFL Worst Regular Season Record - Kalshi

Arizona Cardinals 30%

Miami Dolphins 22%

New York Jets 19%

Las Vegas Raiders 9%

Nosediving

The Cardinals have been one of the NFL’s worst teams for the last four seasons, finishing with an under .500 record each year. In those four years, they’ve finished as a bottom-three team in the league three times, including the worst record in the league last season at 3-14. They’ve gone an overall 19-49 over the last four years.

Making matters even worse, they’ve finished as a bottom-10 offense and defense in three of those four seasons as well.

Roster outlook

On paper, it’s easy to see why Kalshi prices the Cardinals as the worst team. Starting at quarterback, while Jacoby Brissett played decent last season (3,366 yards/23 TDs), he has mostly filled a backup role throughout his career, and contributed to some regression for both Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr.

While McBride finished last season as TE1, he saw over 200 fewer receiving yards and 0.5 fewer yards per reception on a higher target and reception total than in 2024.

Harrison saw the worst of it with Brissett under center, with nearly 300 fewer yards, four fewer touchdowns, and a cut into his targets and receptions as well.

In the backfield, while Jeremiyah Love could show flashes, the negative game script from trailing each game could limit his usage.

Topping it all off, the Cardinals have the third-toughest schedule in the NFL this season, with their opponents combining for a .538 win percentage last season. Arizona kicks off its season on September 13th on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers.

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