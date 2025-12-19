What NFL Draft Projections Are Saying About USC Star Makai Lemon's Pro Potential

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon announced on his social media on Wednesday afternoon that he would be forgoing his final year of college eligibility and entering the 2026 NFL Draft.

Earlier this week, Lemon was named the 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner for being the best wide receiver in the country. Where is he projected to go in the upcoming draft?

Makai Lemon’s NFL Draft Projection

Longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. revealed his top five wide receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft rankings. Kiper has Lemon No. 3 behind Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson and Ohio State’s Carnell Tate. Lemon may not be the tallest with his 5-11 frame, but he makes up for it with his route running, nose for the ball, and good hands.

According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Lemon is the No. 18 overall player and a projected first round pick.

Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus is high on Lemon and has him going No. 7 overall to the New York Jets.

There are countless of other mock drafts, and nearly every one of them have Lemon going in the first round. It would come as a surprise to many if he fell to the second day of the draft as one of the top wide receivers in college football. In announcing his decision to forgo his final year of college elibility, Lemon posted the following message on his social media page:

“Coach Riley, Coach Simmons, Coach Savage, and Coach Huard —I’m so grateful for each of you…USC will forever hold a special place in my heart,” Lemon said. “After careful thought and prayer, I’ve decided to take the next step in my journey. I will be declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.”

Makai Lemon Becomes USC Trojans' Second Ever Biletnikoff Winner

Makai Lemon had an incredible 2025 season for the USC Trojans. Lemon caught 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns. He ranked top 10 in the country in all three of these categories. Lemon also had another two touchdowns rushing.

Lemon played all three of his collegiate seasons with USC from 2023-2025. The Southern California native totaled 137 career receptions 2,008 receiving yards and 14 receiving touchdowns.

Lemon won a well deserved Biletnikoff Award for being the best receiver in college football in 2025. He became the second ever Trojan to win the award after Trojans wide receiver Marqise Lee won the prestigious award in 2012. In that season, Lee had 118 receptions for 1,721 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lee played in the NFL from 2014-2019, totaling 174 receptions for 2,184 yards and eight receiving touchdowns in his career.

