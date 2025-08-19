NFL Analysts Impressed with Chicago Bears, Caleb Williams in Preseason Shutout Win
After a dominant performance against the Buffalo Bills, the hype continues for Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams after his performance in the NFL preseason against the Buffalo Bills.
Williams did not see any reps in the Bears' tie against the Miami Dolphins last weekend, but got to see the field and lead the defense for a few drives against the Bills. Williams entered the game trying to shake the narrative of not being prepared in time under coach Ben Johnson, with fans afraid there was not enough time.
Williams did not only shake that narrative, he scored on his first drive.
Williams to Zaccheaus in NFL Preseason Debut
His 7-play 92 yard drive resulted ina 36-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus. Williams finished his time on the gridiron going 6-for-10 and 107 passing yards among 13 snaps. While it wasn't much for analysts to work with and base a solid understanding of the type of quarterback he'll be, some already made up their minds.
On an episode of The Herd, former NFL star Matt Hasselbeck was the first to comment on Williams impressive performance, nodding to a happy fan base in Chicago.
"He looked great. I mean, I think it's everything you're looking for. If you're a Bears fan, you're fired up about the head coach, the play caller," Hasselbeck said. "This is a division that has quarterback whisperers and Chicago hasn't had theirs. Now they have it. It looks like a great great start."
Williams played a solid rookie season in Chicago that impressed fans, but still left some questions for the Bears future. Williams produced 3,541 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Hasselbeck also alluded to the concern that has surrounded Williams during the offseason, but can't jump to conclusions just yet.
Williams’ Early Success Silences Doubts
"I would just say it's preseason football, so I'm not gonna criticize him because it's the preseason. This was a great start. It was a great outing. There's been some up and down reporting about him in this game against the Bills," Hasselbeck said.
Following a 5-12 season, a 10-game losing streak and a league high 68 sacks allowed, the Bears future seemed hopeless. Once Johnson was announced as the new Bears head coach, things started to lighten up, not all hope was lost.
Williams was an elite quarterback for the USC Trojans during his two years playing for coach Lincoln Riley in Los Angeles. For the Trojans, Williams finished with 8,170 passing yards and 42 touchdowns, as well as numerous school records broken, a Heisman Trophy, unanimous All-American quarterback honors and the No. 1 overall Draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Despite the preseason painting a lesser meaning when it comes to wins and statistics, Williams proved that given the opportunity, he will lead the Bears offense to the best of his ability.
Johnson commented on Williams performance after the win and emphasized his journey through Bears training camp has not been perfect.
"He's really been locked in." Johnson said. "Anytime you're a young player, there's usually a couple steps forward and a couple steps back, and that's really been the story of his training camp."