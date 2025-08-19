NFL Analysts Impressed with Chicago Bears, Caleb Williams in Preseason Shutout Win

All Trojans

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams gave Chicago fans a show when he saw the field for the first time against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. After his solid numbers and a touchdown, NFL analysts are excited for the former USC Trojans star's potential.

Teddy King

Dec 22, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images
After a dominant performance against the Buffalo Bills, the hype continues for Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams after his performance in the NFL preseason against the Buffalo Bills.

Williams did not see any reps in the Bears' tie against the Miami Dolphins last weekend, but got to see the field and lead the defense for a few drives against the Bills. Williams entered the game trying to shake the narrative of not being prepared in time under coach Ben Johnson, with fans afraid there was not enough time.

Williams did not only shake that narrative, he scored on his first drive.

Williams to Zaccheaus in NFL Preseason Debut

Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks to pass the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

His 7-play 92 yard drive resulted ina 36-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus. Williams finished his time on the gridiron going 6-for-10 and 107 passing yards among 13 snaps. While it wasn't much for analysts to work with and base a solid understanding of the type of quarterback he'll be, some already made up their minds.

On an episode of The Herd, former NFL star Matt Hasselbeck was the first to comment on Williams impressive performance, nodding to a happy fan base in Chicago.

"He looked great. I mean, I think it's everything you're looking for. If you're a Bears fan, you're fired up about the head coach, the play caller," Hasselbeck said. "This is a division that has quarterback whisperers and Chicago hasn't had theirs. Now they have it. It looks like a great great start."

Williams played a solid rookie season in Chicago that impressed fans, but still left some questions for the Bears future. Williams produced 3,541 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Hasselbeck also alluded to the concern that has surrounded Williams during the offseason, but can't jump to conclusions just yet.

Williams’ Early Success Silences Doubts

Jul 24, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) runs with the ball during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

"I would just say it's preseason football, so I'm not gonna criticize him because it's the preseason. This was a great start. It was a great outing. There's been some up and down reporting about him in this game against the Bills," Hasselbeck said.

Following a 5-12 season, a 10-game losing streak and a league high 68 sacks allowed, the Bears future seemed hopeless. Once Johnson was announced as the new Bears head coach, things started to lighten up, not all hope was lost.

Williams was an elite quarterback for the USC Trojans during his two years playing for coach Lincoln Riley in Los Angeles. For the Trojans, Williams finished with 8,170 passing yards and 42 touchdowns, as well as numerous school records broken, a Heisman Trophy, unanimous All-American quarterback honors and the No. 1 overall Draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Despite the preseason painting a lesser meaning when it comes to wins and statistics, Williams proved that given the opportunity, he will lead the Bears offense to the best of his ability.

Jul 24, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson speaks during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Johnson commented on Williams performance after the win and emphasized his journey through Bears training camp has not been perfect.

"He's really been locked in." Johnson said. "Anytime you're a young player, there's usually a couple steps forward and a couple steps back, and that's really been the story of his training camp."

Teddy King
TEDDY KING

Teddy King is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. Teddy specializes in USC Trojans breaking news, Trojans in the NFL and NBA, and analysis of of the football program in the Big Ten Conference. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints game and Super Bowl LIX, and in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She also was the also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.

