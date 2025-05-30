NFL All-Pro Receiver Tyreek Hill Predicts Caleb Williams' Future With Chicago Bears
Former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams is heading into his second season in the NFL. The Chicago Bears had a rough season in 2024, finishing with a 5-12 record and being placed last in the NFC North.
Despite Williams having struggles in his rookie season, Miami Dolphins All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill had nothing but praise for Williams. Hill was on a stream with social media star Adin Ross, who asked Hill about Williams.
“He’s going to be real good in the future,” Hill said. “For real, with him and DJ Moore, they’re going to be really good in the future.”
While the question about Williams was posed to him, Hill has hinted in the past year about wanting to leave Miami. Perhaps if Hill is right and Williams continues to improve, it is possible the two could play together in the future.
Williams had an up-and-down rookie season, keeping games close, but winning just five. The Chicago Bears let go of coach Matt Eberflus on Nov. 29 following a 23-20 loss against the Detroit Lions. Eberflus was fired just a couple of weeks after the Bears let go of offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Going through multiple play callers as a rookie is difficult, but Williams played well statistically.
Williams finished the 2024 season with 3,541 passing yards and 20 touchdowns. The former USC quarterback was safe with the ball, throwing just six interceptions but was sacked 47 times. The Bears brought in veterans to build the offensive line around him, and Williams is looking to take a big step in year two.
The Chicago Bears hired former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to be their next head coach. Johnson is bringing excitement to the franchise, looking to bring out the best of Williams.
“Standing on the opposite sideline from him this year, I gained a tremendous amount of respect for not only the talent level that he possesses but also the type of person he is,” Johnson said on an episode of the 1920 Football Drive. “This is going to be really, I like to fancy the quarterback’s offense.”
“We’re going to tailor this right around Caleb Williams. It will not be necessarily what you’ve seen me the last three years. We’re gonna find out exactly what our quarterback does well and that’s really where we’re going to anchor on,” Johnson said.
Williams has been under fire recently due to excerpts of author and ESPN reporter Seth Wickersham’s book, “American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback,” which revealed just how close Williams was to finding a way to bypass the Bears draft selection. Williams addressed the situation and said he is excited to continue to play for the Bears.
Williams is a former Heisman-winning quarterback who has the potential to lead an offense to success. The Chicago Bears have not had a winning record since the 2018 season. With stability at the coaching position, a better offensive line, and a full offseason of preparation, Williams and the Bears could be tough NFC North competitors in 2025.